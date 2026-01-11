Trump considering military options for Iran, reports say

The US President Donald Trump is considering military options for Iran, US media outlets have reported, as deaths from anti-regime protests in the country mount.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Mr Trump is expected to be briefed by senior officials on Tuesday, with the meeting to focus on possible next steps, including strikes, deploying secretive cyber weapons, sanctions and boosting anti-government sources online.

The New York Times, quoting administration officials, reported that the President has been briefed in recent days on options for military strikes. Mr Trump has not made a final decision, the officials said, but is considering authorising a strike in response to efforts to suppress protests.

Iran protests escalate while Khamenei refuses to back down 00:52

CNN, also quoting administration officials, reported that a number of options presented focus on attacking Iran's security services. Axios quoted an official who said that "all options are on the table".

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. “The USA stands ready to help!!!” Last week, Mr Trump said that the Iranian regime was in "big trouble" and reiterated his threat to attack the country if authorities kill large numbers of protesters.

At least 466 people are believed to have been killed so far, according to US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Smoke rises from a mosque as protesters gather amid evolving anti-government unrest in Tehran, Iran, on Friday. Reuters

Protesters gather amid evolving anti-government unrest in Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran, on Friday. Reuters

A protester pulls down the Iranian flag from the balcony of Iran's embassy in central London on Saturday. AFP

A person holds a placard, as demonstrators and activists rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, outside the White House in Washington. Reuters

Protesters display placards featuring portraits of Iranians executed by the Iranian regime, during a rally in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday. AFP

People protest in solidarity with demonstrations in Iran at Malieveld Square, Netherlands on Saturday. AFP

The US last struck Iran in June during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel. The strikes hit Iran's nuclear facilities, and Mr Trump characterised the attack as a major success.

For the past three weeks, Iran has been rocked by widespread demonstrations, which have been reported in all 31 provinces. Explosions, shootings, arson and heavy-handed responses by security forces have been reported in many places.

The protests began in late December over economic issues, but many Iranians are now calling for major changes to the government. The last widespread protests in the country came in the wake of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab "improperly".

Iran has repeatedly accused "American and Israeli mercenaries" of involvement in the demonstrations.