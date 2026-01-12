EU's Kallas considering new sanctions on Iran as crackdown worsens

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas has said she is ready to impose fresh sanctions on Iran over the government's crackdown on mass protests that have killed hundreds of people.

Brussels has already issued a raft of sanctions against Tehran for human rights violations, nuclear activities and sales of drones to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

“I am prepared to propose additional sanctions in response to the regime’s brutal repression of protesters,” Ms Kallas told news website Politico.

This follows multiple statements of support for protesters from Europe in the past week.

Leaders of France, Germany and the UK – the so-called E3 – said on Friday they were “deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces, and strongly condemn the killing of protesters”.

At the weekend, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “Europe stands fully behind them”.

The Iran protests have triggered demonstrations in solidarity across Europe, including in Paris, where more than 2,000 people gathered on Sunday. Reuters

Relations between Iran and the E3 soured after UN sanctions were reinstated against Tehran in September.

Iran was weakened by the 12-day war in June during which its nuclear facilities were targeted by Israeli and US bombing.

The mass protests across Iran − sparked by a currency crisis and economic collapse but increasingly aimed at the ruling system − have become the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 1979. They have led to solidarity protests in European capitals, including Paris, where more than 2,000 people gathered on Sunday.

There have been more than 540 confirmed deaths in the protests and over 10,000 arrests, as reported by the Human Rights Activist News Agency, which is tracking protests in 186 cities across Iran’s 31 provinces.

Communications remain largely cut off, which has made it difficult to track the full scope of the protest movement.

“The regime has a track-record of crushing protests, and we see a heavy-handed response by the security forces,” Ms Kallas said in written comments. “Citizens are fighting for a future of their own choosing and risking everything to be heard.”

The US is mulling its response, President Donald Trump has said. Options include military strikes, cyber weapons and sanctions on Tehran, according to The Wall Street Journal.