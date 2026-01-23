Territorial talks on the table at UAE meeting between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed talks were launched on Friday in Abu Dhabi, where his negotiators are to engage on the question of territory in the country's war with Russia.

The US-brokered trilateral talks are scheduled to take place in the UAE through Friday and Saturday. With the conflict set to grind into a fifth year next month, Kyiv and Moscow have come under intense pressure from the US to secure a peace deal.

Moscow has set its negotiating line as a demand that Ukraine ‍give up the entire eastern area of Donbas before the fighting stops. A top aide to Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after talks between the Russian President and US envoys, that there was no hope of sealing a deal to end the war until the ⁠disagreements over territory were resolved.

Mr Zelenskyy has also said the issue of the Donbas region would be central to the engagement. After meeting US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Zelenskyy said at a roundtable event with the media that those consultations had been positive. "The question of Donbas is key," he said. "It will be discussed how the three sides ... see this in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, centre, American official Josh Gruenbaum, right, and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, second right. Reuters

Mr Putin on Thursday held late-night talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on the latest peace plan for ending Russia’s war on Ukraine.

There is “no hope of achieving a long-term settlement” until Moscow’s demands for territory in Ukraine are accepted, Mr Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, said earlier on Friday. He characterised the almost four-hour negotiations in the Kremlin as “exceptionally substantive, constructive".

Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, centre, and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, left, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. AFP

Separately, Mr Witkoff and Mr Putin’s envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, are to discuss Russia-US economic matters in Abu Dhabi, officials said.