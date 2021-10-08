'Squid Game' is top-searched Halloween costume

It's reportedly on track to become Netflix's most-watched show of all time, and now Squid Game is set to overshadow Halloween, too, as it seems everyone's looking to dress as their favourite character from the wildly popular South Korean survival drama.

The series is about debt-ridden contestants competing in children's games for a cash prize, but the stakes are high – and deadly. While it's not a new premise, and it's drawn comparisons to Kinji Fukasaku's 2000 film Battle Royale and blockbuster trilogy The Hunger Games, the show has captured the world's imagination.

Now plenty of fans are searching how to recreate the look of the contestants (green jumpsuit) or that of the sinister guards (pink jumpsuit with face mask) for October 31, as Squid Game was the top-trending costume search within the past week on Google, reported WWD fashion website.

People will be pleased to know, then, that Netflix has released official Squid Game merchandise, including T-shirts and a hoodie, with prices starting from $34.95, available to buy from the streaming platform's website.

A recreation of the costume is also available on Amazon UAE and is currently a top-seller on the website.

Other top-searched Halloween costumes include Britney Spears, most likely owing to her recent headline-grabbing battle for conservatorship against her father, as well as Carnage and Venom, characters in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson and Tom Hardy respectively, which will be released in the UAE on Thursday, October 14.

Since its release in September, Squid Game has been in the headlines constantly, and soon after it launched Netflix's Ted Sarandos said there was a “very good chance" it would become the streaming service’s most-watched series ever (that title currently stands with romance series Bridgerton).

It's given rise to numerous fads, not only in terms of Halloween costumes. For example, South Korean sweet dalgona, featured as one of the lethal challenges, has also become a global craze, and there has been plenty of speculation on whether or not there will be a second season, although director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk recently told Variety that it's "quite tiring just thinking about it".