All Love is Blind international versions ranked, from Habibi to Sweden

Is love really blind? Since 2020, couples around the world have been trying to prove that – mostly unsuccessfully – in Netflix's hugely-popular reality show <i>Love is Blind</i>. Following its debut, set in the US, the show has spawned eight international versions, including<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/10/10/love-is-blind-habibi-netflix-cast/" target="_blank"> <i>Love is Blind: Habibi</i></a>, the Arabic edition, which premiered in October last year. The format is similar across all editions. A group of single men and women looking for love are introduced to each other through “pods”, where they can interact but not see the other person. Once participants have chosen their prospective partners, the couple meet for the first time and become engaged. They are then flown to a luxury resort where they spend time together and get to know each other better. In the final stage of the experiment, those couples still together go back to their respective lives where they meet each other's families and friends, and are given 10 days to prepare for their wedding. From Brazil to the UK and Japan, each edition of <i>Love is Blind</i> has proven to be a hit, turning some of its cast members into overnight celebrities. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/21/love-is-blind-habibi-lebanon-resort/" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind: Habibi</i></a><i>, </i>for instance, was viewed more than 1.3 million times in the first seven days after its debut. It also ranked No 8 globally among Netflix's non-English shows. With the second season of <i>Love is Blind: Sweden </i>set to start on Friday, <i>Love is Blind: France</i> coming later this year and <i>Love is Blind: Italy</i> also announced, here are all the international editions so far ranked by fan ratings on IMDb. <b>Watch out for spoilers from reunion episodes</b> <b>Number of seasons:</b> 1 <b>IMDb rating:</b> 5.3/10 <b>Viewership in first week: </b>1.3 million (season one) <b>Hosts:</b> Khaled Saqer and Elham Ali The Arabic-speaking version of <i>Love is Blind</i> become a massive hit, dominating social media chats and debates for weeks after its premiere in October. Featuring 20 singles – 10 women and 10 men – from across the Arab world and North Africa who are all residents of the UAE, the series was filmed in Lebanon, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Six couples progressed to the next stage and were flown to a luxury resort in Lebanon, where their relationship was further tested. Eventually, out of two couples who made it to the wedding day, only one – Safa and Mohammed – exchanged vows. Speaking to <i>The National</i> a few weeks after their debut,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/11/love-is-blind-habibi-cast-netflix-where/" target="_blank"> cast members</a> shared how their lives had changed thanks to the popularity of the show. “This experience didn’t just transform me, it shaped me into a person I never imagined I could be,” Mohammed said. “It opened up a whole new world and revealed aspects of myself I hadn’t recognised before. Beyond discovering ‘the one,’ I found myself.” <b>Number of seasons:</b> 1 <b>IMDb rating:</b> 5.4/10 <b>Viewership in first week:</b> 1.2 million (season one) <b>Hosts:</b> Omar and Lucy Chaparro One of the most dramatic editions, <i>Love is Blind: Mexico</i> debuted in August last year. Of the nine women and nine men taking part, six couples made it to the next stage and only one couple, Karen and Fernando, made it to the altar. At the reunion episode, which aired three weeks later, the couple confirmed they were still together and had even started a business. <b>Number of seasons:</b> 1 <b>IMDb rating:</b> 5.4/10 <b>Viewership in first week:</b> 1.3 million (season one) <b>Hosts:</b> Steffi and Chris Wackert-Brungs German TV presenter Stephanie “Steffi” Brungs and her husband Christian Wackert-Brungs host this show, which premiered in January. Only one couple, Alina and Ilias, have remained married, however. <b>Number of seasons:</b> 1 <b>IMDb rating:</b> 5.6/10 <b>Viewership in first week:</b> Data unavailable <b>Hosts: </b>Dario Barassi and Wanda Nara Launching in November last year, <i>Love is Blind: Argentina</i> saw two couples get married. In a break from format, Florencia Fernandez and Jose Luis Farina, who did not get engaged during the pods segment, returned to the show as a couple during the honeymoon phase. Interestingly, they are the couple who have managed to stay married, which was revealed in the reunion episode. <b>Number of seasons:</b> 4 <b>IMDb rating: </b>6.2/10 <b>Viewership in first week:</b> 2.1 million (season four) <b>Hosts:</b> Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo The first country to get its own version, <i>Love is Blind: Brazil </i>debuted in October 2021 and production for season five is in progress. Hosted by celebrity couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, this edition is as dramatic as reality shows can get. In season one, for example, there was a massive twist in the fairy tale: Nanda – who originally chose Thiago over Mackdavid – revealed in the reunion episode that she and Thiago had separated and that she had got back with Mackdavid. Nanda and Mackdavid welcomed a baby named Ben in 2022. <b>Number of seasons: </b>8 <b>IMDb rating:</b> 6.2/10 <b>Viewership in first week:</b> 5 million (season eight) <b>Hosts: </b>Nick and Vanessa Lachey The OG show, there have been eight seasons of this edition hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. In season eight, released in March, five couples were featured, out of which only one – Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings – got hitched. The couple married in March 2024. The show has won the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, which recognise achievements in non-scripted shows, three times – in 2020, 2022 and 2023. It has been renewed for its ninth and tenth seasons, with two seasons typically released each year. <b>Number of seasons: </b>1 <b>IMDb rating: </b>6.5/10 <b>Viewership in first week:</b> 1.7 million (season one) <b>Host:</b> Jessica Almenas Sweden's version premiered in January last year, with five couples moving to the next stage of their relationship. Three couples celebrated their wedding, out of which Krisse-Ly and Rasmus recently revealed she was pregnant. Amanda and Sergio also announced they were expecting their first child, a boy named Ralph, who was born in May last year. The second season of <i>Love is Blind: Sweden</i> premieres on Thursday. <b>Number of seasons:</b> 1 <b>IMDb rating:</b> 7/10 <b>Viewership in first week: </b>Unavailable <b>Hosts: </b>Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya The second country to get a spin-off after Brazil, <i>Love is Blind: Japan</i> premiered in February 2022 and featured eight couples who found their potential true loves. But six couples separated before their wedding day, leaving only Wataru Mizote and Midori, as well as fan favourites Ryotaro and Motomi, to get hitched. The couples are still married with both pairs now becoming parents. A second season was announced in March but was later cancelled. <b>Number of seasons:</b> 1 <b>IMDb rating:</b> 7/10 <b>Viewership in first week: </b>3.6 million (season one) <b>Hosts: </b>Matt and Emma Willis Matt Willis, co-founder of the English pop-punk band Busted, hosts this show with his wife, broadcaster Emma Willis. Debuting in August 7, the show featured seven couples who found their prospective partners. But out of these, only three made it to the altar. In the reunion episode, it's revealed that Steven and Sabrina had called it quits after saying “I do”, leaving just two couples who successfully found love – Benaiah and Nicole, and Bobby and Jasmine.