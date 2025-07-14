Gaza documentary breached BBC guidelines by not revealing Hamas connection

The BBC breached its editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose that the narrator of a Gaza documentary was the son of a Hamas official, the corporation said on Monday.

An independent review commissioned by the corporation found that Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone failed to disclose to audiences the “critical information” of the role the 13-year-old's father had with the Palestinian enclave's Hamas-run government, the BBC said.

The child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as the Hamas-appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

The BBC admitted the boy's mother had been paid 'a limited sum of money for the narration'. PA

The corporation said the report found nobody at the BBC knew of the father's position when the documentary first aired on February 17. But three people at Hoyo Films, the independent production company which produced the film, were aware.

It added the report does not find the production company misled the corporation but does find the firm bears most of the responsibility for the failure. Counter-terrorism police were reported to be assessing the complaints about the BBC documentary.

The review was conducted by Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director of editorial complaints and reviews, and it found no other breaches of the guidelines.

BBC director general Tim Davie apologised for a “significant failing” in relation to the documentary and pledged the corporation would take action to prevent it happening again.

“Peter Johnston's report identifies a significant failing in relation to accuracy in this documentary. I thank him for his thorough work and I am sorry for this failing,” said Mr Davie.

BBC director general Tim Davie said steps would be taken 'to prevent such errors being repeated'. Getty Images

“We will now take action on two fronts – fair, clear and appropriate actions to ensure proper accountability and the immediate implementation of steps to prevent such errors being repeated.”

The BBC board said the comprehensive examination of the programme examined many months of messages, from concept through to broadcast.

“Nothing is more important than trust and transparency in our journalism,” it said. “We welcome the actions the executive are taking to avoid this failing being repeated in the future.”

Hoyo Films said it took the review’s findings “extremely seriously and apologise for the mistake that resulted in a breach of the editorial guidelines”.

“We are pleased the report found there was no evidence of inappropriate influence on the content of the documentary from any third party,” said the company.

“Our team in Gaza risked their lives to document the devastating impact of war on children.

“Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone remains a vital account and our contributors, who have no say in the conflict, deserve to have their voices heard.”

The decision last week to remove the programme from BBC streaming platforms prompted outcry from some supporters of the film, who questioned the critics' motives. More than 700 television and film professionals condemned the BBC’s withdrawal of the film in an open letter to the broadcaster.

Former footballer and BBC presenter Gary Lineker, actors Khalid Abdalla, Miriam Margolyes and Juliet Stevenson, as well as 12 BBC staff, were among the signatories.

The letter claims criticism of the documentary is based on “racist assumptions and weaponisation of identity”, and that Mr Alyazouri is a civil servant concerned with food production.

It comes as Ben de Pear and Ramita Navai, the producers of another documentary, Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, have accused the BBC of pulling the programme because of the controversy over Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone.

Writing in The Observer, they said that delays to airing the programme had “little to do with our film and more to do with another one: How to Survive a Warzone”.

Eventually the BBC transferred ownership of the film to its producers, Basement Films, and it was broadcast by Channel 4.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Understand What Black Is The Last Poets (Studio Rockers)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How%20champions%20are%20made %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EDiet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E7am%20-%20Protein%20shake%20with%20oats%20and%20fruits%0D%3Cbr%3E10am%20-%205-6%20egg%20whites%0D%3Cbr%3E1pm%20-%20White%20rice%20or%20chapati%20(Indian%20bread)%20with%20chicken%0D%3Cbr%3E4pm%20-%20Dry%20fruits%20%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%20-%20Pre%20workout%20meal%20%E2%80%93%20grilled%20fish%20or%20chicken%20with%20veggies%20and%20fruits%0D%3Cbr%3E8.30pm%20to%20midnight%20workout%0D%3Cbr%3E12.30am%20%E2%80%93%20Protein%20shake%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20intake%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204000-4500%20calories%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESaidu%E2%80%99s%20weight%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20110%20kg%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStats%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Biceps%2019%20inches.%20Forearms%2018%20inches%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com