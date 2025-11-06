Fifa could offer its own peace prize to Donald Trump

Fifa has announced the creation of a peace prize, which it plans to award for the first time at the draw for the World Cup next month in Washington.

The so-called Fifa Peace Prize will “recognise exceptional actions for peace”, football's governing body said on Wednesday.

Head of Fifa Gianni Infantino, who has a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, did not say whether the American leader was in the running for the award.

“You will see,” Mr Infantino said during a business event in Miami, Florida, shortly after Mr Trump addressed the audience.

Mr Infantino has often expressed his admiration for Mr Trump, saying “he does what he says, he says what he thinks”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Infantino said that “in an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace”.

The award will be presented annually “on behalf of fans from all around the world”. This year's World Cup draw, and the awarding of the peace prize, are expected to draw about a billion viewers worldwide, Mr Infantino said.

Mr Trump campaigned aggressively for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, frequently touting his success in ending a number of world conflicts – though how successful he has actually been is up for debate. This year's winner, Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado, dedicated her award to Mr Trump.

Fifa recently added another link to Mr Trump by appointing his daughter Ivanka to the board of a $100 million education project that is part-funded by 2026 World Cup ticket sales.

