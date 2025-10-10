Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado

The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is Maria Corina Machado, a campaigner in Venezuela.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chairman of the committee, praised the bravery of the new laureate. "Ms Machado has spoken out for judicial independence, human rights and popular representation," he said in Oslo. "She has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

"Ahead of the election of 2024, Ms Machado was the opposition's presidential candidate, but the regime blocked her candidacy."

She then backed the challenger allowed to run but President Nicolas Maduro triumphed. He won 51 per cent of the vote, with opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia winning 44 per cent.

Trump snubbed

The winner of the 2025 prize was announced on Friday with its profile lifted this year by a campaign by US President Donald Trump to win the award for himself.

Mr Frydnes indicated that the campaign had not penetrated its deliberations. "In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee have seen every type of campaign or media attention," he aid. "We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what for them leads to peace.

"This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel."

The committee itself guards its process closely, focusing on the durability of peace, the promotion of international unity and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals. The award has been given out 106 times to 112 individuals and 28 organisations.

Last year the co-chairman of the winner, Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atom bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, pointed to the situation in Gaza as an historic conflict.

Nobel Peace Prize winners - in pictures

1901. Jean-Henri Dunant. The founder of the Red Cross was awarded the prize 'for his humanitarian efforts to help wounded soldiers and create international understanding'. He shared the first award with Frederic Passy. Getty Images 1901. Frederic Passy. The French economist and writer was awarded 'for his lifelong work for international peace conferences, diplomacy and arbitration'. Getty Images 1905. Baroness Bertha von Suttner. The first woman to win the Peace Prize, she was awarded for her work as President of the Permanent International Peace Bureau. She was also the author of the anti-war novel 'Lay Down Your Arms'. Getty Images 1906. Theodore Roosevelt. The 26th US president was awarded for 'for his role in bringing to an end the bloody war recently waged between two of the world’s great powers, Japan and Russia'. Getty Images 1919. Woodrow Wilson, the 28th US president was awarded 'for his role as founder of the League of Nations'. Getty Images 1945. Cordell Hull, centre left, won 'for his indefatigable work for international understanding and his pivotal role in establishing the United Nations'. He is pictured here signing the four-power pact in Moscow in 1943 alongside (L-R) Chinese ambassador to Moscow Foo Ping Shen, Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Molotov of Russia and Anthony Eden of Britain. Getty Images 1957. Canadian politician Lester Bowles Pearson was awarded 'for his crucial contribution to the deployment of a United Nations Emergency Force in the wake of the Suez Crisis'. Getty Images 1964. American civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King Jnr was awarded 'for his non-violent struggle for civil rights for the Afro-American population'. Getty Images 1973. Another shared award, North Vietnamese leader Le Duc Tho and US National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger are pictured here at the Paris Peace Accords during the Vietnam War, January 1973. They were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize later that year 'for jointly having negotiated a cease fire in Vietnam in 1973'. Getty Images 1976. Mairead Corrigan (left) and Betty Williams, co-founders of Community of Peace People, were both awarded 'for the courageous efforts in founding a movement to put an end to the violent conflict in Northern Ireland'. Getty Images 1978. US president Jimmy Carter, who would go on to be awarded the Peace Prize himself in 2002, is pictured here with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Mohamed Anwar Sadat during peace talks at Camp David, Maryland in 1978. That year Mr Begin and Mr Sadat won 'for jointly having negotiated peace between Egypt and Israel in 1978'. Getty Images 1979. Mother Teresa receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, 'for her work for bringing help to suffering humanity'. Getty Images 1984. South African religious leader and activist Bishop Desmond Tutu was awarded the prize 'for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa'. Pictured here giving an impassioned speech at the University of California Berkeley in 1985. Getty Images 1989. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) at his home in Dharamsala, India, circa 1991. He won 'for advocating peaceful solutions based upon tolerance and mutual respect in order to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of his people'. Getty Images 1990. The last Soviet president Mikhail Gorbatchev was awarded 'for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations'. AFP 1991. Myanmar democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi became a Peace Prize laureate 'for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights'. Getty Images 1993. South African president Nelson Mandela and second deputy president F.W. de Klerk were jointly awarded 'for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa'. Reuters 1994. (R-L) Israeli PM Yitzak Rabin, Israeli foreign minister Shimon Peres and Palestinian leader Yaser Arafat, were each Nobel Peace Prize winners, 'for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East'. Getty Images 1997. Jody Williams was awarded alongside the International Campaign to Ban Landmines 'for their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines'. Getty Images 1998. Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble, left, and SDLP leader John Hume, standing with Irish rock band U2's lead singer Bono, were awarded 'for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland'. EPA 2001. UN secretary general Kofi Annan was a Nobel Peace Prize laureate along with the UN 'for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world'. Getty Images 2009. 44th US president Barack Obama was named Nobel Peace Prize winner 'for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples'. EPA 2014. Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi accept their Nobel Peace Prize Awards 'for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education'. Getty Images 2021. Nobel Peace Prize winners Maria Ressa (L) and Dmitry Muratov receive their awards during the ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo. Ms Ressa, from the Philippines, and Mr Muratov, from Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts for freedom of expression. EPA

“In Gaza, bleeding children are being held [by their parents]," declared Toshiyuki Mimaki after receiving the award. "It's like in Japan 80 years ago.”

The grass roots movement of survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki received the award for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.

Four of the other prizes have already been awarded in the Swedish capital, Stockholm this week — in medicine on Monday, physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The winner of the prize in economics will be announced on Monday.

Omar Yaghi, who was born to Palestinian refugee family in Jordan, was named a joint winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

He shared the prize with Susumu Kitagawa and Richard Robson for their work on molecular constructions to solve challenges around developing super materials.

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

