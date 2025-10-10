Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado

The winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is Maria Corina Machado, a campaigner in Venezuela.
Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chairman of the committee, praised the bravery of the new laureate. "Ms Machado has spoken out for judicial independence, human rights and popular representation," he said in Oslo. "She has spent years working for the freedom of the Venezuelan people.
"Ahead of the election of 2024, Ms Machado was the opposition's presidential candidate, but the regime blocked her candidacy."
She then backed the challenger allowed to run but President Nicolas Maduro triumphed. He won 51 per cent of the vote, with opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia winning 44 per cent.
Trump snubbed
The winner of the 2025 prize was announced on Friday with its profile lifted this year by a campaign by US President Donald Trump to win the award for himself.
Mr Frydnes indicated that the campaign had not penetrated its deliberations. "In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee have seen every type of campaign or media attention," he aid. "We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what for them leads to peace.
"This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel."
The committee itself guards its process closely, focusing on the durability of peace, the promotion of international unity and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals. The award has been given out 106 times to 112 individuals and 28 organisations.
Last year the co-chairman of the winner, Nihon Hidankyo, a group of atom bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, pointed to the situation in Gaza as an historic conflict.
Nobel Peace Prize winners - in pictures
“In Gaza, bleeding children are being held [by their parents]," declared Toshiyuki Mimaki after receiving the award. "It's like in Japan 80 years ago.”
The grass roots movement of survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki received the award for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.
Four of the other prizes have already been awarded in the Swedish capital, Stockholm this week — in medicine on Monday, physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The winner of the prize in economics will be announced on Monday.
Omar Yaghi, who was born to Palestinian refugee family in Jordan, was named a joint winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.
He shared the prize with Susumu Kitagawa and Richard Robson for their work on molecular constructions to solve challenges around developing super materials.
Who was Alfred Nobel?
The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.
- In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
- Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
- Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
