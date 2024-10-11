Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo

The winner of this year's<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nobel-committee/" target="_blank"> Nobel</a> Peace Prize, the Japanese atomic bomb survivors' group, Nihon Hidankyo, has compared the situation for children in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>to that of Japan at the end of the Second World War. "It's like in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/japan" target="_blank">Japan</a> 80 years ago," co-head of Nihon Hidankyo, Toshiyuki Mimaki, told a news conference in Tokyo on Friday. The idea that nuclear weapons bring peace is a "fallacy", he said. "It has been said that because of nuclear weapons, the world maintains peace. But nuclear weapons can be used by terrorists," he said. "For example, if Russia uses them against Ukraine, Israel against Gaza, it won't end there. Politicians should know these things." The grassroots movement of survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki received the peace prize for its "efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again". Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said it was "extremely meaningful" that the group had been awarded the peace prize. The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. A second bomb was dropped three days later on Nagasaki, which killed 70,000 more. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, ending the Second World War. Survivors of the attacks were left with a host of health problems, including an increase in cases of leukemia, which was first noticed about two years after the attacks, peaking around four to six years later. Children were the worst affected. "This year's prize is a prize that focuses on the necessity of upholding this nuclear taboo. And we have all a responsibility, particularly the nuclear powers," Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, told a press conference where he announced the winner of this year's prize. Efforts to eradicate nuclear weapons have been honored in the past by the Nobel committee. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons won the Peace Prize in 2017 and in 1995 Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won for “their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms.” <i>This is a developing story...</i>