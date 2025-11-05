Democrats' sweep of major US races a warning to Republicans about popularity of policies

Democrats swept up seats and offices in several major races across the US on Tuesday, in a warning to Republicans about the popularity of their policies.
While votes were still being counted on Wednesday, Zohran Mamdani has been projected to win New York City’s mayoral race, Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill won the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, respectively, and California voted to approve a redistricting push from the Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, boasted in a post on X on Wednesday that Republicans were "wiped out". The White House, meanwhile, posted a campaign-style video celebrating the anniversary of President Donald Trump's return to power, writing: "The golden age of America is here to stay."
It was a night of firsts. Mr Mamdani will be New York's first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor, Detroit elected Mary Sheffield as its first woman mayor, and Virginia voted in both Ms Spanberger as the first woman governor and Ghazala Hashimi as the first Muslim and Indian-American lieutenant governor.
In uncharacteristically subdued language, Mr Trump said it had been an instructive night for Republicans. "Last night, it was, you know, not expected to be a victory," he said. "But I don't think it was good for Republicans. I'm not sure it was good for anybody. But we had an interesting evening and we learnt a lot."
He said he believed the government shutdown was a major issue for voters.
The government shut down 36 days ago, the longest such shutdown in US history, after Congress failed to pass a budget. While Republicans control both houses, they need 60 votes to pass a budget. Democrats are pushing for the spending bill to include an extension of tax credits to make health insurance more affordable for millions of Americans and also a reversal of cuts to Medicaid.
Republicans have blamed Democrats for holding the government hostage. "I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans, and that was a big factor," Mr Trump added. "And they say that I wasn't on the ballot was the biggest factor."
Democrats in the big races largely focused their attacks on the Trump administration's policies, particularly the direction of the economy. Mr Trump returned to office last November after campaigning on improving the economy and lowering the cost of living, which appears to have remained at the forefront of voters' minds.
According to NBC and CNN exit polls, most voters expressed dissatisfaction with the way things are going in the country generally, with financial issues and the economy. But most said they were not happy with either the Republican or Democratic parties.
Off-year voting, which takes place outside of traditional general elections, is not usually a bellwether for popular opinion, and New Jersey, Virginia and New York City lean Democrat. Even though the wins gave a boost to the Democrats, the party has a long road ahead to the 2026 midterm elections.
