New Yorkers turn out in record numbers to vote for next mayor

New Yorkers are heading to the ballot box on Tuesday to elect the city's next mayor in a race that has drawn international intrigue and widespread panic among Republicans and Democrats, as Zohran Mamdani, a socialist Muslim immigrant, appears set to win.

Mr Mamdani, 34, who is running as a Democrat but who has failed to win many big-name endorsements from his own party, has led opinion polls since the June primary.

He has alarmed Wall Street by promising to tax the rich, while energising younger voters, many of whom feel crushed by the city's sky-high rents and steep prices on goods and services, from groceries to transport.

The latest polls have the state assemblyman comfortably ahead of Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who resigned four years ago amid sexual harassment allegations. In distant third is Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, known for founding the Guardian Angels and wearing the volunteer crime-fighting group's signature red beret.

The New York mayoral election has taken on outsized importance on the national stage. Many see it as a litmus test for the Democratic Party as it searches for a coherent platform after its electoral wipeout last year when President Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris and the Democrats lost control of Congress.

Where things stand for Zohran Mamdani as voting gets under way in New York 01:35

Strategists say the party needs to move to the centre and abandon many progressive policies, but Mr Mamdani is an old-school leftist who has promised benefits to voters without making it clear how he would pay for them.

His proposals to counter the city's prices include a $30-an-hour minimum wage by 2030, free buses and city-run grocery shops that offer food at a discount.

Who New Yorkers pick on Tuesday could shape the Democrats’ 2026 midterm strategy to retake the US House of Representatives.

Mr Mamdani, an assemblyman for Queens, has emerged as a contender to become the face of a new left. His campaign strategy blended snappy TikTok videos with relentless grassroots organising, drawing thousands of volunteers to canvass across the city.

He did not manage to get many big-name endorsements, such as from Barack Obama, Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi, but did score the backing of progressives such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders. Some centrists including Governor Kathy Hochul and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries also endorsed him.

Voters have already flocked to the polls in record numbers. The nine-day early voting period was the highest early in-person turnout ever for a non-presidential election in New York. Early voting for mayoral elections was introduced in 2021.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has also become a flashpoint in the race, with Mr Mamdani condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and calling himself an anti-Zionist. While his stance has proved popular with younger New Yorkers, several rabbis in New York, home to the largest population of Jews outside of Israel, have expressed alarm.

“His record has led many to see him as deeply hostile to the Jewish people and state,” Jesse Arm, the vice president of external affairs at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute, told Bloomberg.

Mr Trump on Tuesday went further, posting on Truth Social: “Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed Jew hater, is a stupid person.”

US President Donald Trump posted this on Truth Social on November 4

Mr Mamdani has rejected charges of anti-Semitism and said he wants to be “the mayor for every New Yorker". He accused his opponents of Islamophobia, and made a tearful speech days ahead of the election blasting them for resorting to tropes portraying him as a Muslim extremist.

RESULTS Main card Bantamweight 56.4kg: Mehdi Eljamari (MAR) beat Abrorbek Madiminbekov (UZB), Split points decision Super heavyweight 94 kg: Adnan Mohammad (IRN) beat Mohammed Ajaraam (MAR), Split points decision Lightweight 60kg: Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Faridoon Alik Zai (AFG), RSC round 3 Light heavyweight 81.4kg: Taha Marrouni (MAR) beat Mahmood Amin (EGY), Unanimous points decision Light welterweight 64.5kg: Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE), Unanimous points decision Light heavyweight 81.4kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Haroun Baka (ALG), KO second round

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Bridgerton%20season%20three%20-%20part%20one %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicola%20Coughlan%2C%20Luke%20Newton%2C%20Jonathan%20Bailey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

CHELSEA SQUAD Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Kenedy, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Winners Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona) Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy) Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy) Best National Team of the Year: Italy Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City) Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Tottenham v Ajax, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Ajax v Tottenham, Wednesday, May 8, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

In the Restaurant: Society in Four Courses

Christoph Ribbat

Translated by Jamie Searle Romanelli

Pushkin Press

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E77kWh%202%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E178bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C150%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETBC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Dir: Ron Howard Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson 3/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Co%20Chocolat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Iman%20and%20Luchie%20Suguitan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Food%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fahad%20bin%20Juma%2C%20self-funding%2C%20family%20and%20friends%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Remaining fixtures August 29 – UAE v Saudi Arabia, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

September 5 – Iraq v UAE, Amman, Jordan (venue TBC)

Children who witnessed blood bath want to help others Aged just 11, Khulood Al Najjar’s daughter, Nora, bravely attempted to fight off Philip Spence. Her finger was injured when she put her hand in between the claw hammer and her mother’s head. As a vital witness, she was forced to relive the ordeal by police who needed to identify the attacker and ensure he was found guilty. Now aged 16, Nora has decided she wants to dedicate her career to helping other victims of crime. “It was very horrible for her. She saw her mum, dying, just next to her eyes. But now she just wants to go forward,” said Khulood, speaking about how her eldest daughter was dealing with the trauma of the incident five years ago. “She is saying, 'mama, I want to be a lawyer, I want to help people achieve justice'.” Khulood’s youngest daughter, Fatima, was seven at the time of the attack and attempted to help paramedics responding to the incident. “Now she wants to be a maxillofacial doctor,” Khulood said. “She said to me ‘it is because a maxillofacial doctor returned your face, mama’. Now she wants to help people see themselves in the mirror again.” Khulood’s son, Saeed, was nine in 2014 and slept through the attack. While he did not witness the trauma, this made it more difficult for him to understand what had happened. He has ambitions to become an engineer.

Representing%20UAE%20overseas %3Cp%3E%0DIf%20Catherine%20Richards%20debuts%20for%20Wales%20in%20the%20Six%20Nations%2C%20she%20will%20be%20the%20latest%20to%20have%20made%20it%20from%20the%20UAE%20to%20the%20top%20tier%20of%20the%20international%20game%20in%20the%20oval%20ball%20codes.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeren%20Gough-Walters%20(Wales%20rugby%20league)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBorn%20in%20Dubai%2C%20raised%20in%20Sharjah%2C%20and%20once%20an%20immigration%20officer%20at%20the%20British%20Embassy%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20she%20debuted%20for%20Wales%20in%20rugby%20league%20in%202021.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESophie%20Shams%20(England%20sevens)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EWith%20an%20Emirati%20father%20and%20English%20mother%2C%20Shams%20excelled%20at%20rugby%20at%20school%20in%20Dubai%2C%20and%20went%20on%20to%20represent%20England%20on%20the%20sevens%20circuit.%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFiona%20Reidy%20(Ireland)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMade%20her%20Test%20rugby%20bow%20for%20Ireland%20against%20England%20in%202015%2C%20having%20played%20for%20four%20years%20in%20the%20capital%20with%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20previously.%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

INFO Visit www.wtatennis.com for more information

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million