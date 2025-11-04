New Yorkers turn out in record numbers to vote for next mayor

New Yorkers are heading to the ballot box on Tuesday to elect the city's next mayor in a race that has drawn international intrigue and widespread panic among Republicans and Democrats, as Zohran Mamdani, a socialist Muslim immigrant, appears set to win.
Mr Mamdani, 34, who is running as a Democrat but who has failed to win many big-name endorsements from his own party, has led opinion polls since the June primary.
He has alarmed Wall Street by promising to tax the rich, while energising younger voters, many of whom feel crushed by the city's sky-high rents and steep prices on goods and services, from groceries to transport.
The latest polls have the state assemblyman comfortably ahead of Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who resigned four years ago amid sexual harassment allegations. In distant third is Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, known for founding the Guardian Angels and wearing the volunteer crime-fighting group's signature red beret.
The New York mayoral election has taken on outsized importance on the national stage. Many see it as a litmus test for the Democratic Party as it searches for a coherent platform after its electoral wipeout last year when President Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris and the Democrats lost control of Congress.
Strategists say the party needs to move to the centre and abandon many progressive policies, but Mr Mamdani is an old-school leftist who has promised benefits to voters without making it clear how he would pay for them.
His proposals to counter the city's prices include a $30-an-hour minimum wage by 2030, free buses and city-run grocery shops that offer food at a discount.
Who New Yorkers pick on Tuesday could shape the Democrats’ 2026 midterm strategy to retake the US House of Representatives.
Mr Mamdani, an assemblyman for Queens, has emerged as a contender to become the face of a new left. His campaign strategy blended snappy TikTok videos with relentless grassroots organising, drawing thousands of volunteers to canvass across the city.
He did not manage to get many big-name endorsements, such as from Barack Obama, Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi, but did score the backing of progressives such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders. Some centrists including Governor Kathy Hochul and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries also endorsed him.
Voters have already flocked to the polls in record numbers. The nine-day early voting period was the highest early in-person turnout ever for a non-presidential election in New York. Early voting for mayoral elections was introduced in 2021.
The conflict between Israel and Hamas has also become a flashpoint in the race, with Mr Mamdani condemning Israel's actions in Gaza and calling himself an anti-Zionist. While his stance has proved popular with younger New Yorkers, several rabbis in New York, home to the largest population of Jews outside of Israel, have expressed alarm.
“His record has led many to see him as deeply hostile to the Jewish people and state,” Jesse Arm, the vice president of external affairs at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute, told Bloomberg.
Mr Trump on Tuesday went further, posting on Truth Social: “Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed Jew hater, is a stupid person.”
Mr Mamdani has rejected charges of anti-Semitism and said he wants to be “the mayor for every New Yorker". He accused his opponents of Islamophobia, and made a tearful speech days ahead of the election blasting them for resorting to tropes portraying him as a Muslim extremist.
