World Cup qualification shows growth of Qatari football, says Fifa boss Gianni Infantino

Fifa president Gianni Infantino congratulated Qatar for reaching the 2026 World Cup, saying their qualification for the tournament underlined the “growth and ambition” of football in the Gulf nation.

Goals from Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel sealed a 2-1 victory over the UAE in their winner-take-all showdown at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday night.

The result means Qatar, who played in the 2022 tournament as hosts, head to North America next summer having clinched participation at the global finals on merit for the first time in their history.

“After your historic hosting of the tournament in 2022, your team returns to the world stage, ready to demonstrate your growth and ambition, especially as this is the first time you have made it through the Asian qualifying competition. A great footballing achievement,” Infantino said.

“Fans from Qatar will bring colour and energy to North America in 2026, and all eyes will be on the next chapter of your football history.”

Despite huge optimism, Qatar endured a humbling experience in 2022 as the first Middle Eastern nation to stage the tournament.

They lost all three of their group games – to Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands – to go down as the worst-performing host nation in World Cup history.

With them also being the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, those results were perhaps not unexpected, and they appeared to have taken positives from their World Cup experience when they stormed to the Asian Cup title in 2023, their second in as many tournaments.

UAE loses to Qatar in blow to World Cup qualifier dreams 00:40

They started the 2026 qualification process as one of the best-regarded sides in Asia, but a wretched campaign ensued with them beaten home and away by the UAE and only sneaking into the play-offs in fourth place behind Iran, Uzbekistan and the Emiratis.

Yet, they got over the line in Doha, making the most of home advantage, three extra days of rest and having 92 per cent of the supporters inside the stadium to see out a nervy 2-1 win.

For coach Julen Lopetegui, 2026 will give him a second crack at managing at a World Cup. Four years ago, he was sacked by Spain before a ball had been kicked for negotiating with Real Madrid while away with the national team.

Having only taken over in May, he has done what was asked of him and the challenge will now be to get the team back to their Asian Cup-winning form and prove more competitive than in 2022.

“It's one of the best days in my career,” Lopetegui said after Tuesday’s win.

“Today, I think it is one big achievement we have to enjoy. I am very happy for the fans, and the players – they worked hard and believed.

“I am very happy for this country, I am happy for me, my family and my staff. We are going to the World Cup and I hope we can make history.”

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

The five types of long-term residential visas Obed Suhail of ServiceMarket, an online home services marketplace, outlines the five types of long-term residential visas: Investors: A 10-year residency visa can be obtained by investors who invest Dh10 million, out of which 60 per cent should not be in real estate. It can be a public investment through a deposit or in a business. Those who invest Dh5 million or more in property are eligible for a five-year residency visa. The invested amount should be completely owned by the investors, not loaned, and retained for at least three years. Entrepreneurs: A five-year multiple entry visa is available to entrepreneurs with a previous project worth Dh0.5m or those with the approval of an accredited business incubator in the UAE. Specialists Expats with specialised talents, including doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, and creative individuals working in the field of culture and art are eligible for a 10-year visa, given that they have a valid employment contract in one of these fields in the country. Outstanding students: A five-year visa will be granted to outstanding students who have a grade of 95 per cent or higher in a secondary school, or those who graduate with a GPA of 3.75 from a university. Retirees: Expats who are at least 55 years old can obtain a five-year retirement visa if they invest Dh2m in property, have savings of Dh1m or more, or have a monthly income of at least Dh20,000.

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea