US to send aircraft carrier to Caribbean as fears of invasion rise in Latin America

The US is sending an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean in a bid to combat drug trafficking in the area, the Pentagon announced on Friday, as fears rise of a land invasion of Venezuela.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group would be deployed to the US Southern Command area of responsibility to “detect, monitor and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States”.

“These forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle TCOs [transnational criminal organisations],” the statement said.

This comes after the US carried out yet another strike on alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean, killing six.

The series of attacks on fast boats operating in the region has killed about 40 people since the campaign was launched in September.

In a post on X, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said it was the first strike carried out at night. He added that the targeted vessel was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang, which the US has designated as a foreign terrorist organisation.

“We will track them. We will map them. We will network them. We will hunt them and kill them,” Mr Hegseth said at an event at the White House on Thursday. “They are trying to poison the American people.”

Concerns are rising in Latin America that the US is considering attacks on land and a potential regime change in Venezuela, which Washington accuses of propping up regional drug cartels.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the US could soon launch land strikes against Venezuela. On Thursday, the US flew two supersonic B-1 bombers up the Venezuelan coasts, and earlier this month, authorities in Caracas reported that a group of American fighter jets had breached Venezuelan territory.

On Thursday, politicians from Spain and several Latin American countries released an open letter demanding peace and respect for countries' sovereignty amid the “imminent threat” of a land invasion of Venezuela.

The letter said the US is “intensifying a dangerous military escalation along the coasts of Venezuela, deploying naval forces in the Caribbean in preparation for a possible armed intervention”.

“This declaration represents the collective will of our peoples: resolving our differences through dialogue and co-operation, and not through violence and intervention,” stated the letter, carried by Spanish news agency EFE.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has a $50 million US bounty on his head due to his alleged ties to drug trafficking, has ordered a series of military exercises on the coasts.

Still, he said on Thursday that his country wants peace.

“No to war,” he said in Spanish, before adding in English: “Yes, peace, forever, forever.”

