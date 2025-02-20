US designates Latin American cartels as foreign terrorist organisations

The US on Wednesday designated eight Latin American organised crime groups that also operate in the US to be foreign terrorist organisations.

The designation is normally reserved for groups like ISIS or Al Qaeda that use violence for political ends – not for money-focused crime rings such as the Latin American cartels. The groups, which include Mexico's notorious Sinaloa Cartel and Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, are involved in drug trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The designation will be published in Thursday’s edition of the Federal Register, according to a notice issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. He said the groups pose a risk to US national security, foreign policy and economic interests.

Mr Trump, a Republican, issued an executive order after taking office on January 20 that called on officials to evaluate whether any criminal cartels or transnational gangs should be designated as terrorism groups.

This month he delayed a move to impose steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada over what he said was insufficient co-operation to thwart illegal immigration and trafficking of illicit fentanyl. CNN and The New York Times reported this week that the CIA was using drones to carry out surveillance in Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that US drone flights over Mexican territory were part of a collaboration with the US, adding that there was nothing illegal about it.

During Mr Trump's 2017-2021 presidency, he considered terrorism designations for cartels but ultimately shelved the plans.

