US is fighting a 'war from within', says Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday told the US military's top brass that the country is facing a “war from within” as it struggles with urban crime and what he called an “invasion” by migrants.

His remarks were made during a gathering of senior generals and admirals, convened at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

“We're under invasion from within, no different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways, because they don't wear uniforms,” Mr Trump said. He repeated claims that the US was facing a surge of illegal migration by foreign criminals.

“It's a war from within,” he added later, referring an alleged crime waves in cities run by “radical left Democrats”.

Since returning to office in January, Mr Trump has moved quickly to use the military to quell domestic protests.

National Guard troops have been stationed along the US-Mexican border and sent to cities such as Los Angeles and Washington. At the weekend, Mr Trump said he would send US troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle “domestic terrorists”, and added that he was authorising the use of “full force”.

“After spending trillions of dollars defending the borders of foreign countries, with your help, we’re defending the borders of our country,” Mr Trump told the gathering at Quantico.

He added that he was prepared to fire any military official he dislikes.

“If you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room,” Mr Trump said. “Of course, there goes your rank. There goes your future. But you just feel nice and loose, OK? Because we’re all on the same team.”

Senior military leaders look on as US President Donald Trump speaks. Getty Images / AFP

Officers sat stony-faced and silent as the commander-in-chief spoke. The military is apolitical under the US Constitution, and the quiet leant a strange atmosphere to Mr Trump's speech, which lasted more than an hour.

Before the President's address, Mr Hegseth gave a speech of his own, during which he reaffirmed that “wokeness” would no longer be tolerated at the Pentagon.

During his speech – which also lasted for almost an hour – Mr Hegseth claimed that the US military has promoted too many leaders based on race and gender quotas and “historic firsts”.

“The era of politically correct, overly sensitive don’t-hurt-anyone’s-feelings leadership ends right now at every level,” he said.

The Secretary has repeatedly made similar remarks since taking office, and has moved quickly to end diversity initiatives at what the Trump administration now calls the “Department of War”.

