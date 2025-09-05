Trump to seek 'Department of War' rebrand for Pentagon

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Friday changing the name of the Department of Defence to the Department of War, to project a stronger image of the US military.

Media outlets, quoting anonymous White House officials, said changes would include renaming the Pentagon’s briefing room the “Pentagon War Annexe” and modifying the department’s website and signs.

Mr Trump has long mused about changing the name of the department, even as he boasts about his efforts to end wars abroad and argues that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

On social media, Mr Trump has repeatedly referred to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth as the “Secretary of War” and asked his followers whether he should rename the department.

“We won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything, and it just to me seems much more appropriate,” Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office last month. “Defence is too defensive and we want to be defensive but we want to be offensive too if we have to be, so it just sounded to me like a better name.”

Mr Hegseth shared an article from Fox News Digital, which first reported the news, on X, writing "Department of War".

Despite Mr Trump’s argument that he has ended at least seven wars, he has also launched several military strikes in his second term in the White House. That includes bombing Houthi rebels in Yemen, a strike on Iran’s nuclear programme and, most recently, an attack on alleged drug-runners on a motorboat in the Caribbean Sea.

He has also stoked controversy by enlisting the military to support immigration enforcement and border security, including by sending the National Guard – and allowing them to carry their service weapons – as part of his takeover of the Washington police.

The President has appeared unbothered by the fact that an official name change for the Defence Department would probably require an act of Congress.

“We’re just going to do it. I’m sure Congress will go along, I don’t even think we need that,” he said last month.

In the meantime, Mr Trump will authorise the Pentagon to use “secondary titles" so the department can go by its original name.

The 1947 National Security Act merged the War Department, which dated to 1789, with the Department of the Navy and the Air Force into the National Military Establishment, led by the secretary of defence. The new entity was renamed the Defence Department in a 1949 amendment to the National Security Act.

Mr Trump has charged Mr Hegseth with rebuilding the military, which he says was greatly diminished under former president Joe Biden. His administration has promoted strong recruiting numbers as evidence that his moves have strong public support.

The move is the latest in a long line of cultural changes Mr Hegseth has made to the Pentagon since taking office at the beginning of the year.

Early in his tenure, he pushed hard to eliminate what he saw as the effects of “woke culture” on the military by ridding the department of diversity programmes and scrubbing libraries and websites of material deemed to be divisive.

Mr Hegseth has also presided over the removal of all transgender troops from the military after an executive order from Mr Trump, through a process that some have described as “dehumanising” or “open cruelty".

