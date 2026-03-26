UAE braces for Friday morning deluge as storm path shifts

Play UAE storm to hit in two waves Play 00:51

A powerful storm approaching the UAE is poised to hit on Thursday afternoon, followed by a second deluge of heavy rain, thunder and lightning on Friday morning.

Latest forecasts show the path of the “final wave” of the severe weather front shifting, with the worst of the deluge now expected between 6am and 10am on Friday.

The storm is expected to affect Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah from about 4pm on Thursday, according to a live chart from weather app, Windy.

It will expand across the country, affecting Abu Dhabi from about 1am on Friday, hitting its peak on Friday morning.

The intense weather is expected to clear by the afternoon, giving way to sunny conditions by Saturday.

Authorities have embarked on major clean-up operations to drain water from flooded roads during a sustained spell of wet weather, which began on Saturday.

Areas of Abu Dhabi and Ajman received more than a year's worth of rain on Monday, while valleys in the Northern Emirates were inundated with water on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned of further heavy rain across the country on Thursday, with more downpours, thunder and lightning forecast for Friday.

The weather bureau said wind speeds could reach up to 60kph on Friday, leading to a drop in temperatures and possible dust storms.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the safety of the country's workforce was a “top priority” and urged companies to take precautionary steps to protect employees.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has advised worshippers to perform prayers at home while the unstable weather persists and Abu Dhabi Police urged delivery riders to steer clear of the roads for their own safety.