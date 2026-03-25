UAE authorities issue safety advice to protect public during storms

UAE authorities are increasing efforts to keep the public safe as the country prepares for more adverse weather.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates were hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and high wind on Wednesday, with the storms set to intensify on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Parts of Abu Dhabi and Ajman received a year's worth of rain on Monday, leaving some roads flooded and disrupting the flow of traffic.

Ministries and police have highlighted the need for people to be vigilant and abide by safety measures during hazardous conditions.

Worker protection

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the safety of the UAE's workforce was a “top priority” and urged companies to take precautionary steps to protect their employees.

Employers were advised to assess risks at workplaces, especially in open areas. They were instructed to reschedule high-risk activities where necessary and to ensure drainage systems are fully operational.

The ministry also said businesses should adjust working hours in line with the weather, ensure vehicles are roadworthy, instruct drivers to avoid flooded roads and carry out regular inspections of electrical installations.

Careful driving

Abu Dhabi Police urged delivery riders to stay off the roads during periods of unstable weather.

“Motorcycles are designed for dry road conditions, and become unsafe on wet surfaces, where the risk of skidding increases and braking distances can reach dangerously high levels, often leading to accidents,” said Brig Gen Mahmoud Al Belooshi, the force's director of traffic and patrols.

He advised all drivers to be mindful of standing water on roads, to reduce speeds and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

Motorists were instructed to carry out maintenance checks before setting off, paying particular attention to tyres, lights and windscreen wipers.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority also emphasised the importance of staying alert, and urged drivers to allow extra time for journeys and adjust their plans to fit the conditions on the road.

The National Centre of Meteorology said people should avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, and urged motorists to turn on low-beam headlights during periods of poor visibility.

The Ministry of Interior warned the public to avoid areas prone to flash flooding, such as valleys, as well as beaches and the seafront.

Keeping safe

Abu Dhabi Media Office published guidance for how the public should respond to the unsettled weather.

People were urged to keep away from construction sites, keep flammable materials away from electrical wiring, secure loose items such as outdoor seating, and keep windows and doors closed.