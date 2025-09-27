Trump to send troops to Portland to combat 'domestic terrorists'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will send US troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle “domestic terrorists” as he expands his controversial deployments to more American cities.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said he was directing the Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to “provide all necessary troops to protect war ravaged Portland”.
“I am also authorising full force, if necessary,” Mr Trump said. It was unclear what he meant by "full force".
The announcement comes as tension grows between immigration enforcement officials and Portland residents. Large protests have taken place outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the southern part of the city.
Mr Trump said the decision was necessary to protect ICE facilities, which he described as “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists".
The President issued an executive order last week designating Antifa - a decentralised left-wing anti-fascist movement - as a domestic terrorist organisation.
Since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Republican President has escalated his efforts to confront what he calls the “radical left”, which he blames for the country’s problems with political violence.
Earlier in September, Mr Trump described living in Portland as “like living in hell” and said he was considering sending in federal troops, as he has recently threatened to do to combat crime in other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore.
He deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles over the summer and as part of his law enforcement takeover in the US capital of Washington.
In Tennessee, Memphis has been bracing for an influx of National Guard troops, and on Friday Republican Governor Bill Lee said they will be part of a surge of resources to fight crime in the city.
