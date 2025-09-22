President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk during a memorial service for her husband, assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Reuters
President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk during a memorial service for her husband, assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Reuters
President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk during a memorial service for her husband, assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Reuters
President Donald Trump embraces Erika Kirk during a memorial service for her husband, assassinated conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Reuters

News

US

Trump rails against liberals as he delivers eulogy at Charlie Kirk memorial

Tens of thousands of mourners attend memorial in Arizona where widow said she had forgiven husband's killer

Thomas Watkins
Thomas Watkins
Washington

September 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Donald Trump on Sunday used his eulogy for Charlie Kirk to rail against liberals and "radical-left lunatics", dramatically changing the tone of what had been a celebration of the conservative activist's Christian faith.

Tens of thousands of mourners dressed in red, white and blue packed Mr Kirk's memorial service in a football stadium in Arizona, where his fellow conservatives praised him as an inspirational Christian leader and vowed to carry on the political movement he started.

The message at the memorial was initially one of unity and a celebration of Mr Kirk's Christian faith and the Bible's teachings. His widow Erika said: "I forgive him" of the alleged gunman.

But Mr Trump used his eulogy to turn it into more of a political rally-type event and attacked the "radical-left lunatics" he said were responsible for Mr Kirk's killing.

Mr Kirk "wanted the best for [liberals]. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them," the President said, adding that perhaps Ms Kirk could "convince me that that's not right."

Mr Trump described Mr Kirk's murder as a "horrible attack on the United States of America".

"It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God-given rights. The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us. That bullet was aimed at every one of us."

He said Mr Kirk had called liberals "the left".

"I call it the radical left. I call it sometimes the radical-left lunatics," Mr Trump said in a 42-minute speech in which he also announced that he would have a press conference on Monday about autism.

"I think we found an answer to autism. How about that?" he said.

Before Mr Trump spoke, several members of his cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, eulogised Mr Kirk, praising his work and his faith.

Mr Trump described Mr Kirk as a patriot and Christian martyr, as the political activist’s assassination continues to galvanise conservative support for the President.

Mr Kirk’s murder has united Republicans behind an array of political priorities, including investigating liberal groups they say foment violence, clamping down on negative coverage and driving state redistricting efforts aimed at winning more Republican seats in Congress.

Supporters of Mr Kirk pledge his legacy will lead to even more of the political activism and youth engagement he championed as a conservative leader, helping to sustain the Make American Great Again (Maga) movement.

A memorial outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. Bloomberg
A memorial outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. Bloomberg

Turning Point USA, the political organisation Mr Kirk founded, has reported tens of thousands of inquiries from people interested in starting high school and college chapters since the killing. Mr Kirk is credited with boosting Maga's popularity and had a vast following among young Republicans.

Tyler Robinson is suspected of killing Mr Kirk in Orem, Utah, as he spoke to a student gathering. The prosecution characterises him as a lone assassin with left-leaning, pro-LGBTQ views. In texts with his roommate, Mr Robinson said of Mr Kirk: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Vice President JD Vance, who has credited Mr Kirk for his own political rise, has played a prominent role after the activist’s death, escorting his remains to Arizona and hosting Mr Kirk’s podcast.

"Charlie exemplified kindness, courage and a commitment to open debate, and he was a great debater, and we loved him for it," Mr Vance said at the memorial.

"Charlie loved debate, not because he excelled at it, but because it was the vehicle for bringing the light of truth to dark places."

US Vice President JD Vance speaks at the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. AFP
US Vice President JD Vance speaks at the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. AFP
Plastic tipping points
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Rating: 4/5

More on this story
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
SPEC%20SHEET
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206%2C%20Bluetooth%205.0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%2C%20midnight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%20or%2035W%20dual-port%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C999%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tomorrow 2021
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Zayed Sustainability Prize
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More coverage from the Future Forum
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
THE%20STRANGERS'%20CASE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Brandt%20Andersen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Sy%2C%20Jason%20Beghe%2C%20Angeliki%20Papoulia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Countries recognising Palestine

France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

 

Our commentary on Brexit
Tomorrow 2021
The distance learning plan

Spring break will be from March 8 - 19

Public school pupils will undergo distance learning from March 22 - April 2. School hours will be 8.30am to 1.30pm

Staff will be trained in distance learning programmes from March 15 - 19

Teaching hours will be 8am to 2pm during distance learning

Pupils will return to school for normal lessons from April 5

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
India Test squad

Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Vijay, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur

Quick%20facts
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street

The seven points are:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
On Women's Day
The winners

Fiction

  • ‘Amreekiya’  by Lena Mahmoud
  •  ‘As Good As True’ by Cheryl Reid

The Evelyn Shakir Non-Fiction Award

  • ‘Syrian and Lebanese Patricios in Sao Paulo’ by Oswaldo Truzzi;  translated by Ramon J Stern
  • ‘The Sound of Listening’ by Philip Metres

The George Ellenbogen Poetry Award

  • ‘Footnotes in the Order  of Disappearance’ by Fady Joudah

Children/Young Adult

  •  ‘I’ve Loved You Since Forever’ by Hoda Kotb 
While you're here
More on this story
While you're here
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More from this story
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Comment on Coronavirus
You might also like
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Tomorrow 2021
On Women's Day
more from Janine di Giovanni
Plastic tipping point
More on this story:
While you're here...
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
Spec%20sheet
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7%22%20Retina%20HD%2C%201334%20x%20750%2C%20625%20nits%2C%201400%3A1%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%204-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%2C%20f%2F1.8%2C%205x%20digital%20zoom%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%2B%40%2024%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%2B%40%2030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%2B%40%2030%20fps%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFront%20camera%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7MP%2C%20f%2F2.2%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3B%20HD%20video%2B%40%2030fps%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2015%20hours%20video%2C%2050%20hours%20audio%3B%2050%25%20fast%20charge%20in%2030%20minutes%20with%2020W%20charger%3B%20wireless%20charging%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Touch%20ID%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP67%2C%20dust%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%201m%20for%2030%20minutes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1%2C849%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: September 22, 2025, 4:47 AM`
Donald TrumpUS