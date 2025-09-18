Ilhan Omar faces calls for her US citizenship to be revoked and her deportation to Somalia

Ilhan Omar, one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, is facing calls for her US citizenship to be revoked amid a controversy over comments she made and a video she shared about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk after his assassination.

Ms Omar, a Somalia-born Democrat from Minnesota, drew the ire of Republicans after she reposted a video that said Mr Kirk had “denied the genocide happening in Palestine” and had been “spewing racist dog whistles”.

She also sat for an interview with broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, in which she said she was mortified by Mr Kirk's murder and expressed empathy for his children, but criticised his views of gun ownership and race relations after George Floyd's 2020 death in Minneapolis.

In the same interview, Ms Omar accused Republicans of double standards for saying the left is responsible for the sentiment that fuels political violence while ignoring their own role, and that of President Donald Trump who “has incited violence against people like me"

Republican Nancy Mace appears to have been particularly incensed by Ms Omar's interview and her reposting of the video. She filed a resolution in Congress to have her censured and removed from two House committees. The motion was set aside by the slimmest of margins on Wednesday, 214-213, when four Republicans voted with Democrats to shelve it.

Ms Mace, whose office on Capitol Hill is next to Ms Omar's, has also called for the revocation of her US citizenship, which she attained in 2000 after fleeing her homeland's civil war in 1991.

“We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next,” Ms Mace wrote. Many other users on X also called for her US naturalisation to be revoked.

In 2019, Ms Omar became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, along with Rashida Tlaib. She has repeatedly been the subject of threats and racist abuse.

In 2023, she was stripped of her seat on the foreign affairs committee over previous anti-Semitic and anti-Israel speech.

Since Mr Kirk's murder, the Trump administration has turned its attention to progressive groups and has discussed designating some as domestic terrorists. The moves have alarmed civil liberties groups and free-speech advocates who see conservatives ushering in a new era of “cancel culture”.

The White House is also threatening to launch investigations that could lead to the revocation of progressive groups' tax-exempt statuses, and the State Department has begun revoking visas of foreigners who made light of Mr Kirk's death.

On Wednesday, US television network ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely after comments he made about Mr Kirk’s killing.

Republican Representative Chip Roy has set up a select committee to conduct a “full-scale investigation of the co-ordinated network of leftists attacking us".

Ms Omar responded to Ms Mace's criticism by saying she “needs to get help”. She also said Ms Mace is pushing false claims to raise money “and boost her run for Governor” in her home state of South Carolina next year.

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

Bournemouth 0 Manchester United 2

Smalling (28'), Lukaku (70')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

if you go The flights Flydubai flies to Podgorica or nearby Tivat via Sarajevo from Dh2,155 return including taxes. Turkish Airlines flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Podgorica via Istanbul; alternatively, fly with Flydubai from Dubai to Belgrade and take a short flight with Montenegro Air to Podgorica. Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Podgorica via Belgrade. Flights cost from about Dh3,000 return including taxes. There are buses from Podgorica to Plav. The tour While you can apply for a permit for the route yourself, it’s best to travel with an agency that will arrange it for you. These include Zbulo in Albania (www.zbulo.org) or Zalaz in Montenegro (www.zalaz.me).

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Sting & Shaggy 44/876 (Interscope)

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Duterte Harry: Fire and Fury in the Philippines

Jonathan Miller, Scribe Publications

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

BLACK%20ADAM %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jaume%20Collet-Serra%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dwayne%20Johnson%2C%20Sarah%20Shahi%2C%20Viola%20Davis%2C%20Pierce%20Brosnan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

In 2018, the ICRC received 27,756 trace requests in the Middle East alone. The global total was 45,507. There are 139,018 global trace requests that have not been resolved yet, 55,672 of these are in the Middle East region. More than 540,000 individuals approached the ICRC in the Middle East asking to be reunited with missing loved ones in 2018. The total figure for the entire world was 654,000 in 2018.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPAD%20PRO%20(12.9%22%2C%202022) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012.9-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%20XDR%2C%202%2C732%20x%202%2C048%2C%20264ppi%2C%20wide%20colour%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20ProMotion%2C%201%2C600%20nits%20max%2C%20Apple%20Pencil%20hover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%2010-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Storage%20%E2%80%93%20128GB%2F256GB%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%2F2TB%3B%20RAM%20%E2%80%93%208GB%2F16GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPadOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%20optical%2F5x%20digital%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ProRes%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TrueDepth%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Centre%20Stage%2C%20Portrait%2C%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four-speaker%20stereo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%2C%20smart%20connector%20(for%20folio%2Fkeyboard)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2010%20hours%20on%20Wi-Fi%3B%20up%20to%20nine%20hours%20on%20cellular%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinish%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPad%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%2020-watt%20power%20adapter%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WiFi%20%E2%80%93%20Dh4%2C599%20(128GB)%20%2F%20Dh4%2C999%20(256GB)%20%2F%20Dh5%2C799%20(512GB)%20%2F%20Dh7%2C399%20(1TB)%20%2F%20Dh8%2C999%20(2TB)%3B%20cellular%20%E2%80%93%20Dh5%2C199%20%2F%20Dh5%2C599%20%2F%20Dh6%2C399%20%2F%20Dh7%2C999%20%2F%20Dh9%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Greatest of All Time Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Director: Venkat Prabhu Rating: 2/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The%20National%20selections %3Cp%3E6pm%3A%20Barakka%3Cbr%3E6.35pm%3A%20Dhahabi%3Cbr%3E7.10pm%3A%20Mouheeb%3Cbr%3E7.45pm%3A%20With%20The%20Moonlight%3Cbr%3E8.20pm%3A%20Remorse%3Cbr%3E8.55pm%3A%20Ottoman%20Fleet%3Cbr%3E9.30pm%3A%20Tranquil%20Night%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

Ant-Man%20and%20the%20Wasp%3A%20Quantumania %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeyton%20Reed%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Rudd%2C%20Evangeline%20Lilly%2C%20Jonathan%20Majors%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%203%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Einer%20Rubio%20(COL)%20Movistar%20Team%20-%204h51%E2%80%9924%E2%80%9D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%20-%2014%22%3Cbr%3E3.%20Adam%20Yates%20(GBR)%20UAE%20Team%20Emirates%20-%2015%22%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EGeneral%20classifications%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3E1.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenaders)%20-%207%22%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pello%20Bilbao%20(ESP)%20Bahrain%20Victorious%20-%2011%22%3C%2Fp%3E%0A