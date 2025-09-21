Trump rails against liberals as he delivers eulogy at Charlie Kirk memorial

President Donald Trump on Sunday used his eulogy for Charlie Kirk to rail against liberals and "radical-left lunatics", dramatically changing the tone of what had been a celebration of the conservative activist's Christian faith.

Tens of thousands of mourners dressed in red, white and blue packed Mr Kirk's memorial service in a football stadium in Arizona, where his fellow conservatives praised him as an inspirational Christian leader and vowed to carry on the political movement he started.

The message at the memorial was initially one of unity and a celebration of Mr Kirk's Christian faith and the Bible's teachings. His widow Erika said: "I forgive him" of the alleged gunman.

But Mr Trump used his eulogy to turn it into more of a political rally-type event and attacked the "radical-left lunatics" he said were responsible for Mr Kirk's killing.

Mr Kirk "wanted the best for [liberals]. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them," the President said, adding that perhaps Ms Kirk could "convince me that that's not right."

Mr Trump described Mr Kirk's murder as a "horrible attack on the United States of America".

"It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God-given rights. The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us. That bullet was aimed at every one of us."

He said Mr Kirk had called liberals "the left".

"I call it the radical left. I call it sometimes the radical-left lunatics," Mr Trump said in a 42-minute speech in which he also announced that he would have a press conference on Monday about autism.

"I think we found an answer to autism. How about that?" he said.

Before Mr Trump spoke, several members of his cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, eulogised Mr Kirk, praising his work and his faith.

Mr Trump described Mr Kirk as a patriot and Christian martyr, as the political activist’s assassination continues to galvanise conservative support for the President.

Mr Kirk’s murder has united Republicans behind an array of political priorities, including investigating liberal groups they say foment violence, clamping down on negative coverage and driving state redistricting efforts aimed at winning more Republican seats in Congress.

Supporters of Mr Kirk pledge his legacy will lead to even more of the political activism and youth engagement he championed as a conservative leader, helping to sustain the Make American Great Again (Maga) movement.

A memorial outside the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. Bloomberg

Turning Point USA, the political organisation Mr Kirk founded, has reported tens of thousands of inquiries from people interested in starting high school and college chapters since the killing. Mr Kirk is credited with boosting Maga's popularity and had a vast following among young Republicans.

Tyler Robinson is suspected of killing Mr Kirk in Orem, Utah, as he spoke to a student gathering. The prosecution characterises him as a lone assassin with left-leaning, pro-LGBTQ views. In texts with his roommate, Mr Robinson said of Mr Kirk: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Vice President JD Vance, who has credited Mr Kirk for his own political rise, has played a prominent role after the activist’s death, escorting his remains to Arizona and hosting Mr Kirk’s podcast.

"Charlie exemplified kindness, courage and a commitment to open debate, and he was a great debater, and we loved him for it," Mr Vance said at the memorial.

"Charlie loved debate, not because he excelled at it, but because it was the vehicle for bringing the light of truth to dark places."

US Vice President JD Vance speaks at the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. AFP

