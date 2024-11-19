Where to celebrate Christmas in Dubai for under Dh500, from Burj Khalifa's At.mosphere to The Guild

Celebrating Christmas in Dubai can easily <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/11/16/budget-new-years-eve-dubai-abu-dhabi-under-dh500/" target="_blank">break the bank</a>, with lavish meals and parties often costing thousands. But budget-conscious residents and tourists can still celebrate with ease as many establishments will have cheaper offerings – from a meal at Burj Khalifa to an opulent affair at The Guild. Here are the top picks for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals in Dubai that cost under Dh500 per person. Visit this popular Italian spot in Business Bay for a five-course meal on Christmas Eve. Dishes will include a trolley of Gillardeau oysters and a hearty seafood casserole. The venue will be adorned with Christmas decor, including a festive tree and lights, and each table will receive a box of homemade Italian cookies. A live singer will be on-site to provide entertainment. <i>December 24; 6.30pm-11.30pm; from Dh395; SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences; 04 607 0770</i> A sharing-style menu will be on offer at this Spanish restaurant in Downtown Dubai. Dishes will include crispy potatoes, tuna tartare and cecina cured meat; a hearty dish of homemade cannelloni filled with mushrooms and black truffle; Wagyu tenderloin topped with foie gras and a rich meat reduction infused with red fruits; as well as grilled turbot served with black garlic aioli. A children's menu will also be available on request. The meal will end with a cheesecake and dark chocolate truffles. <i>December 24; 7pm-midnight; from Dh495 per person; Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection; 04 215 2121</i> Italian restaurant L'Olivo will serve a traditional turkey for Christmas Eve. Live carving stations featuring the bird and all its trimmings will be on hand, and guests can also choose from a set menu. A band of musicians – from pianists to cellists – will be on site to fill the venue with festive warmth, as well as a visit from Father Christmas, complete with gifts for children. <i>December 24; 6.30pm-11pm; from Dh440 per person; Rixos The Palm Hotel and Suites; 04 457 5454</i> If you're not the buffet type, this Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection spot will serve a four-course menu on Christmas Eve, featuring oysters, caviar and truffles. Guests can sit in the garden area for an al fresco experience under the stars. <i>December 24; 6pm-11pm; from Dh500 for two people; Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection; 04 399 5000</i> This opulent dining spot at ICD Brookfield will serve a four-course menu for Christmas Eve. The feast will begin with king crab legs with brown butter or foie gras parfait alongside fig, chutney, pistachio and vintage balsamic. Next will be raviolis de royan with Comte cheese and black pepper or scallop skewers. For mains, guests can choose between a classic beef Wellington or slow-cooked turkey breast. The dinner will end with crepe brulee with a vanilla custard filling, topped with orange caramel and pecan nuts; or a strawberry basil vacherin, made of vanilla chantilly, Greek yoghurt, strawberry olive oil compote and buttermilk meringue. Guests with children can check out a special menu for the little ones. <i>December 24; 6.30pm-11pm; from Dh450 per person; ICD Brookfield, Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 321 9142</i> A Hawaiian-themed buffet is how this Jumeirah Beach Residence spot will celebrate Christmas this year, complete with unlimited drinks for three hours. It's a popular spot among groups of friends, couples and families throughout the year, who often groove to the tunes of a live Latino band. <i>December 24; 1pm-4pm; from Dh350 per person; Hilton Dubai Jumeirah; 04 318 2319</i> With waterfront views of Dubai Creek, this restaurant is set to host a lively Christmas Eve brunch with live cooking stations, a DJ setting the festive mood and a special appearance from Santa Claus for some added cheer for the little ones. The buffet will feature Mediterranean-inspired dishes, paired with Christmas-themed beverages. <i>December 24; 7pm-11pm; from Dh250 per person; Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef; 058 200 5850</i> Enjoy a Christmas Day meal with a view on the 52nd floor of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/10/ten-dog-friendly-restaurants-and-cafes-in-dubai-and-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites</a>. The venue will be decked with festive decor and the sharing-style menu will be filled with Christmas classics, from roasted turkey and beef to lavish plates of truffle chicken roulade, herb-crusted lamb chops and more. A starter of seafood and sushi trolley will be on the cards, too, as well as a dessert board of cakes and ice cream to end the meal. Live entertainment will add to the festive mood, with a visit from Santa. <i>December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh465 per person; Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites; 04 319 4000</i> An Italian-style Brunch di Natale will be on the cards at this Jumeirah Golf Estates restaurant. The afternoon will start with a welcome drink, before diving into a festive sharing menu with dishes such as burrata and tomato salad, herd-roasted beef, turkey and seafood cannelloni. A variety of sweets will also be available to complete the meal. <i>December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh395 per person; Jumeirah Golf Estates; 04 586 7760</i> Christmas celebrations at this Bluewaters Island spot will be in full swing with a festive brunch on December 25. Guests can indulge in fresh oysters, caviar and other seafood dishes, as well as traditional Italian Christmas desserts, such as a handmade panettone. Live music will set the mood. <i>December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh395 per person; Bluewaters Island; 04 275 2577</i> Have Christmas Day brunch in the sky at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/11/24/atmosphere-burj-khalifa-restaurant-review/" target="_blank">At.mosphere</a>, on level 122 of the Burj Khalifa. The menu will brim with festive favourites, including bresse chicken with chestnut and salsify. An appearance from Santa Claus is sure to add festive cheer, especially among children. <i>December 25; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh450 per person; Burj Khalifa; 04 888 3828</i> If you're not a fan of the heights and enjoy some seaside experience instead, check out Pela's Christmas Day brunch. The lavish spread will include dishes such as whole black leg chicken stuffed with foie gas, creamy potato tartiflette and seafood paella with fresh catch. Live entertainment will set the festive ambience, and guests can stay longer for the brunch-after party. <i>December 25; 1pm-5pm; from Dh375; Bch: Clb, Palm Jumeirah; 04 834 3803</i> A festive menu awaits diners at this Palm View East restaurant, with dishes such as goat’s cheese croquettes, smoked salmon with dill sauce on dark rye bread and a classic prawn cocktail with avocado and rose sauce for starters. For mains, guests can choose between roast turkey breast, lamb shank or plant-based meatloaf. All roasts will be served with seasonal sides such as carrots, parsnips, beans, Yorkshire pudding and rosemary potatoes. Diners can indulge in a basque burnt cheesecake with cinnamon caramel sauce or a Christmas Eton mess for a sweet finale. The three-hour meal will be available from noon onwards. <i>December 25; noon-11pm; from Dh220 per person; Palm Jumeirah; 04 557 0984</i> The restaurant at H Dubai hotel will get a full holiday village makeover for its Christmas Day brunch, with plenty of activities for families, especially those with children. Live cooking stations will be on-site, plus an array of sweet treats. A supervised children's corner will be available, and at some point will be visited by Santa. Guests can also browse through a charming festive market featuring local vendors, with a portion of the proceeds going to support autism awareness. <i>December 25; 1pm-4pm; from Dh390 per person; The H Dubai; 04 501 8630</i> A Christmas Day brunch with ample views of golfing greenery will be on offer at this Emirates Golf Club venue. Families with small children will be welcome, with a magician, as well as performances from carollers and Dubai-based singer Sean Lipsey expected. A visit from Santa is also on the cards. <i>December 25; 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh495 per person; Emirates Golf Club; 04 417 9999</i> The Mediterranean restaurant at Jumeirah Beach Residence will be hosting breakfast with Santa Claus on the morning of December 25, featuring an array of treats. Families with small children are welcome. <i>December 25; 9am-11am; from Dh139 per person; Jumeirah Beach Residence; 04 315 3838</i>