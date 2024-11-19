A four-course meal will be on offer at The Guild this Christmas. Photo: The Guild
A four-course meal will be on offer at The Guild this Christmas. Photo: The Guild

Lifestyle

Food

Where to celebrate Christmas in Dubai for under Dh500, from Burj Khalifa's At.mosphere to The Guild

Festive meals don't have to be ultra-expensive in what's looking like a very busy season in the emirate

One Carlo Diaz

November 19, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender