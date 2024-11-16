New Year's Eve meals and parties for under Dh500 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The UAE is known for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/17/burj-khalifa-fireworks-new-years-eve-prices/" target="_blank">extravagant New Year's Eve soirees</a>, with prices in recent years going up to a whopping Dh15,000 per person for a single night. That is the case in many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/10/ten-dog-friendly-restaurants-and-cafes-in-dubai-and-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">restaurants</a>, hotels and other establishments, but budget options still exist. Here is a curated list of options for less than Dh500. <b>Topgolf</b> Groups of six could head to Topgolf, which will host an action-packed New Year's Eve party, involving a live DJ, international buffet spread and free-flowing beverages. There's also a midnight fireworks show. Different packages are available, but first level per-person rates start at Dh250. <i>December 31; 10pm-1am; from Dh250 per person for a group of six on level one; Emirates Hills; 04 371 9999</i> <b>Honeycomb Hi-Fi</b> Music is the highlight of the party at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/05/24/honeycomb-hi-fi-dubai/" target="_blank">Honeycomb Hi-Fi.</a> Japanese delights are on the set menu too, including akami tuna sashimi in green chilli ponzu; chicken karaage with smoked soy and garlic kewpie; and jumbo ebi katsu with takana tartare sauce. Freshly made dan noodles will also be served, and the dinner ends with hojicha yama dessert. Guests can choose from three beverage packages. Resident DJs will set the tone for an energetic start to 2025. <i>December 31; from 8pm; from Dh400 per person; Downtown Dubai; 04 412 6666</i> <b>Mondoux</b> The Jumeirah Beach Residence branch of this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/13/chou-chou-review-j1-beach/" target="_blank">French-inspired restaurant</a> is a good spot to watch the fireworks from at The Beach. Prime viewing spots in Dubai can be expensive, but the door fee here is Dh300 and it is fully redeemable at the restaurant. Dishes include risotto with tiger prawns and asparagus; baked Wagyu pasta casserole; beef strip loin steak; slow-cooked lamb shank and more. <i>December 31; 8pm-1am; from Dh300 per person; Jumeirah Beach Residence; 050 137 2814</i> <b>Terra Solis</b> Terra Solis by Tomorrowland is promising a high-octane send off to the year at its concert. Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies is taking the stage to pump up the crowd up with feel-good hits. Italian electronic duo Agents of Time are also performing a set of hypnotic techno tracks. <i>December 31; 8pm onwards; tickets from Dh200 per person; Lehbab Road; dubai.platinumlist.net</i> <b>The Croft</b> Located on the fifth level of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, this restaurant offers views of the Dubai Marina fireworks. For New Year's Eve it is offering a British-inspired feast served family-style. <i>December 31; 8am-1am; from Dh499 per person; Dubai Marina; 04 319 4000</i> <b>Hawksbill</b> For those who enjoy nostalgia, Hawksbill's party is an option. The restaurant at Saadiyat Beach and Golf Club will play retro hits from the 1980s. Guests can indulge in several live cooking stations, while free-flowing beverages are also up for grabs. <i>December 31; 9pm onwards; from Dh350 per person; Saadiyat Island; 056 660 8780</i> <b>The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar</b> Located at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/10/23/yas-bay-guide-abu-dhabi-bua-thai-bushra-daikan/" target="_blank">Yas Bay</a>, the Mediterranean restaurant offers views of the fireworks. For those who don't want an all-you-can-eat evening, this could be an ideal spot. Only a minimum spend is required to fill the seats, and diners can browse through an extensive menu with dishes such as grilled salmon fillet, truffle rigatoni and veal Milanese. <i>December 31; 7pm onwards; from Dh250 per person; Yas Island; 02 236 7831</i> <b>Sidekicks</b> The Sidekicks dinner party at the WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton hotel will serve up buffet-style international fare, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/25/etihad-warner-bros-plane-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Warner Bros </a>mascots roam around for picture-taking and general merriment. This will appeal to families with young children. <i>December 31; 7.30pm-midnight; from Dh250 per person; Yas Island; 02 815 0000</i> <b>The Overlook</b> At the same hotel, the rooftop lounge is offering a prime spot to see the fireworks across Yas Island at midnight. It includes unlimited food and drinks, with a live DJ providing the entertainment. <i>December 31; 8.30pm-midnight; from Dh250 per person; Yas Island; 02 815 0000</i>