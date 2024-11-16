Several venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are hosting New Year's Eve soirees under Dh500. Photo: Topgolf Dubai
Several venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are hosting New Year's Eve soirees under Dh500. Photo: Topgolf Dubai

Lifestyle

New Year's Eve meals and parties for under Dh500 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

A selection of budget options to ring in 2025

One Carlo Diaz

November 16, 2024

