Ten dog-friendly restaurants and cafes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/20/sharjah-safari-global-village-hatta-opening-dates/" target="_blank">Winter in the UAE</a> is the ideal time to get outdoors and enjoy some time with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pets/" target="_blank">pets</a>. The cooler weather is a welcome relief, especially for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/26/should-pet-owners-feed-their-dogs-and-cats-a-plant-based-diet/" target="_blank">pet owners</a>, who can explore more of Dubai and Abu Dhabi without the concern of summer heat. No matter the emirate, these pet-friendly cafes and restaurants offer warm hospitality, delicious food and, perhaps most importantly, spaces where pets are as welcome as their human companions. A popular spot in The Greens, this cafe features a cosy outdoor terrace that welcomes pets. It offers a variety of health-conscious meals, including vegan and gluten-free options, as well ass some signature coffee blends. <i>Daily, 7am-10pm; Emaar Business Park; 04 558 8141</i> The cafe in Jumeirah Lakes Towers has a large, pet-friendly outdoor terrace, where dogs can stretch out comfortably while owners enjoy their meal. Staff are attentive to furry guests, offering water bowls and sometimes bringing treats to keep them entertained. <i>Daily, 7am-9pm; One JLT; 04 448 6604</i> Located at the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Counter Culture Cafe offers a laid-back, pet-friendly outdoor seating area for enjoying breakfast or lunch with your pet, who can keep cool at the designated drinking stations. On offer is an array of freshly baked goods, smoothies and brunch classics. <i>Daily, 7am-10pm; Dubai Marina; 04 319 4000</i> Located at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Cafe Artois combines a waterfront setting with a pet-friendly vibe. The spacious terrace offers beautiful views of Dubai Canal, as well as an extensive food and drink menu. Pets are welcome to sit outdoors and provided water bowls. <i>Monday to Thursday, 4pm-1am; Friday, 4pm-2am; Saturday, noon-2am; Sunday, noon-1am; Business Bay; 04 414 3000</i> This Dubai Investment Park spot offers a dedicated pet-friendly experience, complete with spacious outdoor seating, water bowls, leash hooks and shaded areas. The cafe also often holds adoption days. <i>Daily, 7am-9pm; Green Community Village; 04 835 7281</i> This venue at Mamsha Al Sadiyaat is known for its passion for specialty coffee, as well as its warm and pet-friendly atmosphere. Canines can join their human companions at the outside tables. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/04/06/emirati-coffee-entrepreneurs-uae/" target="_blank">Emirati founder Nooran Albannay</a>'s love for coffee is evident, with a variety of specialities on the menu. <i>Sunday to Thursday, 9am-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 9am-midnight; Mamsha Al Sadiyaat; 055 446 3433</i> The Yas Bay spot has made its mark with minimalist interiors and excellent coffee. The outdoor seating area is pet-friendly, and water bowls are available upon request. A variety of coffee blends and pastries are on the menu here. <i>Sunday to Thursday, 8am-11pm, Friday to Saturday, 8am-midnight; Yas Bay Waterfront; 02 550 4683</i> The boutique cafe at Sheikha Fatima Park has an outdoor seating area where pets are allowed, and they can also accommodate special requests from pet owners. The menu here offers a variety of items, including breakfast platters and smoothies. <i>Daily, 8am-11pm; Sheikha Fatima Park; 02 633 3433</i> With stunning views over the waterfront, the Yas Bay restaurant offers a chic yet pet-friendly setting where furry friends can accomany their owners on the terrace. The cafe is known for its Mediterranean-inspired menu, and staff welcome pets, often providing water bowls to keep them comfortable while you dine. <i>Monday to Thursday, 8am-midnight; Friday to Sunday, 8am-1am; Yas Bay Waterfront; 02 236 7831</i> Its outpost on Saadiyat Island welcomes pets to the outdoor area. The menu here is diverse, and includes fresh bagels and hearty pasta dishes. It also offers a relaxed and scenic setting. <i>Daily, 8am-10pm; Saadiyat Island; 02 448 4255</i> Bringing your pet to a cafe is a great way to bond and socialise, but it’s essential to ensure your pet’s comfort and safety. Here are some tips to keep in mind: