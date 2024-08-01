UAE sends aid plane to Philippines to help with Typhoon Gaemi response

An aid plane has been sent to the Philippines under the orders of President Sheikh Mohamed to help victims of the landslides and floods caused by Typhoon Gaemi.

The cargo from the UAE included food supplies, shelter materials and medical equipment, state news agency Wam reported.

Heavy rain from the typhoon flooded the city of Manila last week causing chaos and destruction, with at least 12 people killed and 600,000 displaced, Reuters reported.

The gesture from the UAE is a symbol of the nation's commitment to providing aid during natural disasters and crises, said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

"The aid is part of the UAE’s response to rescue efforts, aiming to enhance international co-operation to address disasters, stand in solidarity with those affected and provide assistance," she said.

"The people of the UAE stand in solidarity with the people of the Philippines in confronting the repercussions of the typhoon.

"This reflects the country’s support and appreciation for the Filipino community living in the UAE, who contribute to the development and growth of the country.”

She also emphasised the historic and deep-rooted bilateral ties between the UAE and the Philippines, and said the support provided by the Emirates reflected this long-standing friendship.

Ms Al Hashimy said she had every confidence in the capabilities of the Philippines’ government and people to effectively address and mitigate the typhoon and its effects swiftly.

