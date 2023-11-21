President Marcos Jr to meet Filipinos in Dubai at Cop28 visit

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is to meet expatriate citizens next week in Dubai as part of his visit to Cop28.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi announced details of the three-hour event scheduled for November 29 at Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event, which starts at 5pm, is open to Filipinos aged 18 and older. Registration is required.

The Philippines consulate has launched an online portal for Filipinos to register. A valid passport is required.

Once registration is verified, a VR code is issued, which must be presented on the day, along with a valid passport.

Security checks will be carried out on the day and organisers have banned large bags, selfie sticks, umbrellas and items such as posters, banners, placards and streamers. Gates open on the day at 3pm and close at 4.30pm.

The event takes place on the eve of Cop28 at Expo City Dubai.

Mr Marcos Jr, who confirmed his attendance at the global summit in summer, was elected President in May last year following a landslide win, with nearly 60 per cent of the vote.

An estimated one million Filipinos live in the UAE, about 20 per cent of whom are domestic workers.

During the Philippines' 125th Independence Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi in June, the country's ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ver, said the community was growing in the Emirates because Filipinos consider it a “land of opportunities”.

“This country nurtures, it provides opportunities to thrive. If you have the capability, if you have the competence and drive, this is the place you can do it,” said the ambassador.

“Overall, the UAE is a very open, inclusive and very tolerant society. And our numbers here are growing. We have proven ourselves as competent, hardworking and reliable people.”