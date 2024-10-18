Nelson Bautista is up for a global award for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pawan Singh / The National
Nelson Bautista is up for a global award for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

Filipino nurse in UAE makes shortlist for $250,000 prize for efforts during pandemic

Al Ain nurse Nelson Bautista helped pioneer a wellness programme for nurses working on the front line during Covid-19

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

October 18, 2024