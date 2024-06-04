Sheikh Abdullah meets President of Philippines in Manila

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday met Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and wished for progress and prosperity to the Filipino people, state news agency Wam reported.

President Marcos reciprocated, emphasising the depth of relations between the two countries as they prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 19.

At the meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's working visit to Manila, bilateral relations and ways to boost co-operation, while also tackling how best to work together within international organisations, were discussed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his appreciation for the role of the Filipino community residing in the UAE in supporting the country's development plans and programmes in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, ambassador to the Philippines, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

Louise Araneta-Marcos, first lady of the Philippines, was also present.