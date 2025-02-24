Europe puts on show of support for Ukraine on third anniversary of war

European leaders put on a show of solidarity with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank">Ukraine</a> on the third anniversary of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank">Russia</a>'s invasion on Monday as they try to fill the void of crumbling US support. Leaders including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid their respects to fallen soldiers in Kyiv as they gathered for a summit on supporting Ukraine. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/spain/" target="_blank">Spain</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/denmark/" target="_blank">Denmark</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/norway/" target="_blank">Norway</a> announced new aid to help Ukraine's troops fend off Russian advances. EU states signed off a 16th round of sanctions on Russia as Ms von der Leyen vowed to keep stepping up pressure until Moscow shows "true willingness" to make peace. Addressing the talks by video link, Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on countries to "take on more risk" in going after Russian oil revenue. The US was notably absent in the latest in a series of unwelcome signals to Kyiv, in which the Trump administration has opened talks with Russia, indicated that Ukraine will have to give up territory, and poured cold water on its bid for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nato/" target="_blank">Nato</a> membership. Mr Trump has also personally attacked Ukraine's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy/" target="_blank">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a>, calling him a "dictator" and blaming his country for starting the war. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow was ready for talks but only on terms that "suit the Russian Federation". The ministry reported explosives being thrown at the Russian consulate in Marseille, France, on Monday, in what it said had "all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack". No injuries were reported. The Kremlin separately accused Europe of wanting to continue the war, in contrast to "the mindset of finding a settlement on Ukraine, which we are now doing with the Americans". Mr Zelenskyy said on Monday that "Ukraine is alive, Ukraine is fighting, and our state has more friends in the world than ever before", three years after an invasion in which Russia hoped to conquer Kyiv in a matter of days. He warned that any peace deal can only work if it comes with "absolutely clear security guarantees" negotiated with Ukraine at the table. "The war is being waged against Ukraine, and therefore Ukraine must be at the negotiating table," he told the visiting leaders in Kyiv. "Russia’s strategic target is Europe itself, the European way of life, and therefore Europe’s security and Europe’s future cannot be decided without Europe." Ukraine's allies struck a similar note, recognising that peace talks are inevitable but seeking to prevent the US and Russia cutting an unfavourable deal. "Russia does not hold all the cards in this war," said Mr Starmer, who will visit the White House this week for talks with Mr Trump. Mr Starmer said Britain was willing to provide troops as part of "strong security guarantees" to Ukraine but warned that a "US backstop" would still be needed. "President Trump has changed the global conversation over the last few weeks, and it has created an opportunity," he said. "Now, we must get the fundamentals right." European Council president Antonio Costa said a peace deal "should not reward the aggressor" or amount to a mere ceasefire without security guarantees. He announced a special EU leaders' summit on supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defences will take place on March 6. "The European Union is ready to do whatever it takes for its security and to continue to support Ukraine," he said. "We are ready to effectively deliver on our defence capabilities and to significantly invest in them." Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz<i> </i>praised Ukraine for "defending their country courageously and heroically" against Russia. His likely successor, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/german-election-winner-friedrich-merz-plans-to-drastically-cut-immigration/" target="_blank">Friedrich Merz</a>, who won Sunday's German general election, said Europe must "bring Ukraine into a position of strength". Mr Sanchez said Spain's latest military aid package would be worth €1 billion ($1.05 billion) this year, while Norway promised to put 3.5 billion crowns ($315 million) into purchases from the Ukrainian defence industry. A group of Nordic and Baltic leaders said they would provide further training for a brigade of about 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers. "The military and civilian needs in Ukraine are enormous. Strengthening Ukraine's defence industry's ability to deliver military equipment to the front line is crucial," the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.