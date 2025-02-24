Trump says Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of deal

US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Monday said Russian leader Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential agreement to end Russia’s war there. Mr Trump also suggested Ukraine might be able to regain some of its territory under a deal. Mr Putin "doesn't mind" if European peacekeepers are stationed in Ukraine, Mr Trump said, adding: "I specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it." He made the comments to reporters at a start of a meeting at the White House on Monday with French President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron" target="_blank">Emmanuel Macron</a> on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Macron <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emmanuel-macron" target="_blank">is looking </a> to strengthen support for Ukraine and try to persuade the US not to hand Russia a victory. The two leaders spoke remotely to other G7 nations. Mr Trump said the leaders agreed on the importance of ending the war but that he was also in “serious discussions” with Mr Putin about “major economic development transactions” between the two countries. Mr Trump said Ukraine might be able to regain some its territory currently held by Russia. "Perhaps some of it, yeah. I hope so. But that's not an easy thing to do," he said. Mr Macron, the first European leader to visit Mr Trump since his inauguration, said their conversation was “very good, very friendly, as always". The two have a long and generally positive relationship from Mr Trump's first term. His efforts to lobby Mr Trump to support Ukraine, and urge him to consider European interests, will be backed up on Thursday when British <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/02/24/macron-and-starmer-to-plead-with-trump-for-european-inclusion-in-ukraine-peace-talks/" target="_blank">Prime Minister Keir Starmer</a> visits Washington. Mr Macron and Mr Trump are set to hold a formal bilateral meeting later on Monday, followed by a joint press conference. The US President has left Europe reeling this month after pushing for a peace deal that appears favourable to Russian interests. He last week claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had started the war. On X, Mr Macron shot back at the claim, calling Russia the aggressor. “For three years, Ukraine has been fighting with admirable courage against an aggressor – Russia. For sovereignty and freedom,” Mr Macron said. “Our support for Ukraine will remain unwavering. I am in Washington to reaffirm this and to move forward with President Trump and our allies.” The visit comes after a first round of peace talks between Russian and US diplomats <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/19/trump-hails-very-good-us-russia-talks-in-saudi-arabia-and-dismisses-ukraines-concerns/" target="_blank">in Riyadh last week</a>. The talks, which did not include Europe or Kyiv, caused concern that they would lead to significant territorial losses for Ukraine, and other concessions. The talks come amid a deepening rift between the US and Ukraine. The Trump administration has pushed for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/21/zelenskyy-to-sign-minerals-deal-with-the-us-in-very-short-term-senior-trump-official-says/" target="_blank">mineral deal with Ukraine</a>, which Mr Zelenskyy initially rejected. Mr Trump said the deal would be finalised “soon”.