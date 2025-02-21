National Security Advisor Michael Waltz spoke during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. EPA
Zelenskyy to sign minerals deal with the US in 'very short term', senior Trump official says

Ukrainian President previously rejected proposal, which would give half the profits to the US

Jihan Abdalla
Washington

February 21, 2025