Zelenskyy to visit White House on Friday to sign 'very big' minerals deal, Trump says

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit the White House on Friday to sign “a very big agreement” under which Ukraine will hand revenue from its mineral resources to the US as payment for military aid.

Mr Trump, who is seeking to bring a quick end to Russia's war in Ukraine, made the announcement during his first cabinet meeting, which was also attended by Elon Musk. “Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is going to be coming on Friday, that's now confirmed, and we're going to be signing an agreement, which will be a very big agreement,” he said.

Mr Zelenskyy had originally balked at the offer, under which Ukraine would give the US $500 billion in mineral wealth. He said Washington had supplied nowhere near that sum in aid, and that the agreement did not come with sufficient security guarantees.

“Well, I'm not going to make security guarantees,” Mr Trump said. “We're going to have Europe do that because it's in – you know – we're talking about Europe, it's their next-door neighbour, but we're going to make sure everything goes well.”

The US and Russia held talks in Saudi Arabia last week aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The talks excluded Ukraine and European countries, in a stark reversal of US foreign policy three years after Russia began its full-scale invasion.

Mr Trump has faced criticism for calling Mr Zelenskyy a "dictator" while at the same time showering praise on "very smart" Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he said on Wednesday that he would be pushing for Russia to make concessions including relinquishing some of the Ukrainian territory it seized by force.

"We're going to do the best we can to make the best deal we can for both sides," Mr Trump said. "For Ukraine, we're going to try very hard to make a good deal so that they can get as much [land] back as possible."

He said Ukraine should "forget about” joining the Nato military alliance. “I think that’s probably the reason the whole thing started,” he said. He said he hopes to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person soon, in the hope of reaching an agreement to end the war.

Mr Trump, who took office last month, campaigned on a promise to quickly end the war and stop US military aid for Ukraine. He says the US has grossly overspent American taxpayers' money on the conflict and that European countries located much closer to the war need to step up.

The President has framed the deal as necessary to pay back the US aid disbursed under his predecessor Joe Biden. The agreement would give the US access to rare earth deposits in Ukraine for years to come. The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet Mr Trump in Washington on Thursday, and urge him to maintain the US's support for Ukraine.

In wide-ranging and lengthy comments at the start of his cabinet meeting, Mr Trump said decisions regarding the future of the ceasefire and the hostage-release deal in Gaza should be made by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who he referred to as "Bibi".

"That's a decision that has to be made by Israel, by Bibi, but Israel has to make that decision. We got a lot of hostages back," he said. Hamas was set to hand over the bodies of four Israeli hostages late on Wednesday in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel expires on Saturday.

