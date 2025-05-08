Donald Trump announces US-UK trade deal

British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/">Keir Starmer</a> has secured the first trade deal with US President Donald Trump that reduces the impact of Washington's tariff increase on the UK. As celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe in the Second World War took place in London, Mr Starmer received a triple boost from the trade agreement, defence commitments and a cut in interest rates. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Mr Trump</a> announced a deal with the UK from the White House. He said it was a great honour to announce the first agreement with the UK, given the long history and relationship between the two countries. He said the UK would come into economic security alignment with the US and called the country one of the greatest allies of his nation. "With this deal the UK joins the United States in affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle of international trade," he said. “I want to thank Prime Minister Starmer, he's been terrific in this matter. The actual deal is a very conclusive one we think, just about everything has been approved." The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come, he said. A UK government official said that as well as dealing with steel and car tariffs, it would lay out positions for discussions over possible future tariffs in the pharmaceuticals sector. Mr Trump said national security considerations underpinned vital parts of the agreement. "Steel is a big factor, both countries will become stronger with steel and things necessary for the military," the President said. Talks on cementing further reductions in tariffs are set out in a framework agreement. "There will be further negotiations to come," the source added. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was an "important step towards fair and reciprocal trade with our partners around the world." Speaking at the London Defence Conference on Thursday, Mr Starmer addressed the weakening of the US military support for the Europeans with an embrace of the UK's own military build-up, saying it would create jobs, wealth and prosperity. "Our task now is to seize the defence dividend – felt directly in the pockets of working people, rebuilding our industrial base and creating the jobs of the future," he said. Lord Walney, a former Labour MP who is close to the defence industry, told <i>The National</i> that Mr Starmer's agenda was being defined by the industrial agenda flowing from increased defence spending. "He's becoming the wartime leader we never knew we needed until now," he said. In his speech, Mr Starmer said defence spending was rising by more than £13 billion year on year, which would flow through to factory orders in the UK. The scope of the trade deal with the US sets a benchmark for other nations. The UK was set at the lowest tier of the universal tariffs, announced but then suspended by Mr Trump last month, at 10 per cent. Other export categories set at 25 per cent for the UK were partially eased in the UK agreement, including the biggest single product, cars. The UK government had pursued a deal with the US to reduce the impact of the sweeping tariffs in a series of meetings that included Mr Starmer's trip to the White House in late February. Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on American products, as well as changing the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies. The ground rules for the talks on the US included ruling out full exemptions for British trade. The UK government ruled out lower food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in the US regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech. Earlier this week the UK revealed it had agreed a trade agreement with India, which Mr Starmer hailed as a “landmark deal”. Speaking after announcing a quarter-point cut in UK interest rates, Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England welcomed the news and said it would reduce uncertainty for business. “The UK is, though, a very open economy and is affected by the tariffs affecting other economies," he said. "I say that because I hope the UK agreement, if it is the case this afternoon, is the first of many. It is excellent that the UK is leading the way and I do congratulate all those involved.”