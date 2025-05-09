Hamas in Lebanon 'fully committed' to Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire

Palestinians pray before the funeral of Hamas official Khaled Ahmad Al Ahmad, who was killed early on 07 May in an Israeli strike that targeted his vehicle in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, 07 May 2025. Lebanon has warned the Palestinian Hamas group not to conduct operations that compromise the countryâ€™s security or sovereignty, Beirutâ€™s Supreme Defense Council said on 02 May 2025. EPA / WAEL HAMZEH

