Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier said that 'the ball is now in the E3's court'. EPA
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier said that 'the ball is now in the E3's court'. EPA

News

Europe's talks with Iran cancelled after Washington-Tehran meeting setback

Reports say Iranians had asked for E3 talks, as sanctions lifted 10 years ago may be re-imposed

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

May 02, 2025