US votes with Russia to oppose Europe-backed Ukraine resolution

The US joined <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank">Russia</a> on Monday in opposing a Ukrainian and European-backed resolution at the UN General Assembly marking the third anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. The measure, which reaffirmed the UN General Assembly's “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine”, passed with 93 votes in favour, 18 against, and 65 abstentions. Washington's vote aligned it with Russia, North Korea, Israel and 14 other nations in opposition. It marked a significant departure from its usually stalwart support for<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine" target="_blank"> Ukraine</a> in international forums. Mariana Betsa, deputy foreign affairs minister of Ukraine, told member states that how the world responds to Russian aggression will ultimately define “the future of entire democratic world”. “If aggression is justified and a victim is blamed for its resilience and will to survive, then no country is safe,” she said before the vote. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the General Assembly has approved half a dozen resolutions condemning Moscow's actions and calling for an immediate withdrawal of its forces. The adopted text said Russia must “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders". Challenging Kyiv and its European allies, Washington introduced an alternative resolution that “implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia". It says “the principal purpose of the United Nations, as expressed in the United Nations Charter, is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes". Dorothy Shea, the US deputy ambassador to the UN, emphasised to member states that the US text “is not the peace deal, it is the path to peace.” Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the US text “a step in the right direction” and noted that US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> “finally saw the real face of the expired Ukrainian President”. GCC members, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, abstained from voting on both resolutions. Speaking on behalf of the GCC group, Kuwait’s UN representative Tareq Al Banai advocated for a ceasefire and prioritised diplomatic negotiations to “arrive at a global solution that will make it possible to maintain international peace and security”. Syria also abstained from both resolutions. Syria's UN envoy, Qusay Al Dahhak, told the assembly that his country is committed to a balanced foreign policy under its new leadership. He emphasised commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, aiming to foster friendly relations with all UN members through mutual respect “in a manner that would bolster efforts to achieve peace and stability throughout the world, away from the policies of axes and political polarisation”.