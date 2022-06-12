UAE and Uzbekistan sign expanded strategic partnership

The UAE and Uzbekistan signed an agreement to co-operate on government modernisation, with a focus on 10 sectors to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi and a UAE government delegation was received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Taskhent at the weekend.

The parties reviewed a partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan signed in April 2019.

An agreement to extend and expand the partnership was signed by Mr Al Gergawi and Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

Areas of co-operation were updated to include the financial sector; education; economy; government leadership; food security and agriculture, and ports and customs.

The expanded partnership now covers 27 sectors to benefit from the UAE’s experience and promote relations between the two nations.

Uzbekistan is known for its Islamic architectural landmarks and its location on the east-west Silk Road.

It is one of the world's biggest producers of cotton and has substantial oil and gas reserves.