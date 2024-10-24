Parent-Friendly Label scheme promoting flexible working in the UAE is a bonus for families - and firms

Families and businesses across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> are reaping the benefit of a scheme that promotes parent-friendly flexible workplace policies. It was estimated that the Parent-Friendly Label (PFL) programme, launched by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) two years ago, has touched the lives of 148,000<b> </b>employees and 66,890 parents, directly benefiting 50,000 children and 1,492 disabled children. While the concept of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/22/uae-federal-staff-can-work-shorter-hours-to-take-children-to-school-on-first-day/" target="_blank">flexible working</a> is nothing new, some businesses have been slow to embrace the model, but analysts said those who fail to are missing out. <i>The National</i> spoke to parents and experts about the need for flexible work models, while senior figures from business say the practice has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/08/09/dubai-working-hours/" target="_blank">increased productivity</a>. “You have no idea how working from home has changed my life and helped me become a better mother, a more productive employee, and a wife,” said Syrian Dania Al Shamaa, 34, who has one child. She said she chose her current job at a communications company because it offered flexible hours and allowed her to work from home most of the time. “At work, I'm more productive because during work hours, I am completely focused. There are no distractions, no lunch breaks, or time wasted chatting with colleagues. I also realised that I enjoy working alone – there are no distractions.” She said flexible hours have allowed her to be more present for her daughter Celia, seven, making herself more efficient in every aspect of her life as a result. “I didn’t register my daughter to take the bus to school because the flexible hours allow me to drop her off and pick her up. Those moments are the most precious in the day,” she said. “This is time that would have been spent commuting, especially during the Dubai rush hours, but now I get to spend it with my daughter.” It was not that long ago that the vast majority of companies were stuck in their ways, wedded to the five-day working week in the office. However, that all changed during the coronavirus pandemic, when employers had little choice but to offer remote working for staff. When <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/12/who-pandemic-agreement-dr-tedros/" target="_blank">the pandemic</a> ended, there was a gradual return to the office, but the fact that staff could perform just as well working from home was keenly felt, not just in the UAE, but around the world. Hybrid models, with staff working some days in the office and the rest of the week at home, became the norm. In the Emirates, Sharjah introduced a four-day working week for government employees in January 2022. A government-led pilot programme has been testing the four-day week in the public sector in Dubai, while some UAE private companies also brought in a four-day week. However, some employees in the country are still obliged to work a six-day week. A flexible working model was adopted in Finland in 1996. The country's Working Hours Act allows employees to start or finish their day three hours outside their core working hours, according to a report by the World Economic Forum. In Portugal, parents of children aged up to eight are allowed to work from home without having to negotiate with their employer. One woman who also knows the value of flexible working practices to a family is Lucy d’Abo, chief executive of consultancy firm Together, who has three children. “When I set up another business in 2004, I missed so much of my children's lives because the work environment didn't enable me to be able to get home in time,” she said. “If I could have had virtual work 18 years ago it would have been transformative. “Me being there would have had an enormous impact on my son's growth, development and mental health. But I never felt that I could. It’s not just about offering flexible hours. “It’s about recognising that a third of your workforce could be parents at any given time, and supporting them has a direct impact on their productivity and well-being.” The PFL was created to encourage firms to adopt more flexible working practices which would allow parents to spend more time with their children. The results to date have shown the scheme to be a great success, according to a senior figure from the ECA. “The Parent-Friendly Label is a voluntary programme that incentivises companies to innovate in policy development and workplace culture to support parents,” said Sana Suhail, director general of the Abu Dhabi Childhood Authority. “Parent-friendly workplaces demonstrate a deep understanding of family needs by fostering compassionate work environments for parents,” she said. “This is achieved through policies such as flexible working arrangements, parental leave, and actively welcoming back new mothers and fathers into the workforce. The programme is a milestone in any company’s journey of progress. “There are no winners and losers – this is about continuous growth, learning, and sharing experiences to improve workplace culture for everyone. If you want to be part of the future, this is the way to go. Flexibility and family-friendly policies are not just good for employees – they are good for business.” She said the PFL programme has not only supported working parents but has also fostered an exchange of ideas between companies and public institutions. “We’ve seen corporations go beyond expectations, implementing flexible work policies, wellness programmes, and parental leave benefits,” she said. “This is about creating workplaces where parents don’t feel like they have to choose between career success and being there for their children.” The Parent-Friendly Label is valid for two years, with a check-in after 12 months to assess whether organisations have made policy modifications or enhancements. This process helps ensure continuing commitment to maintaining parent-friendly policies. The next application cycle for the Parent-Friendly Label will begin on April 30. One company signed up to the scheme is pharma firm Novartis GCC. Employees and head of the organisation said flexible policies allowing employees to set their own schedules without needing approvals are in place. “We trust our employees to make decisions about how they balance work and family. There’s no need to justify or seek approval,” said Harkan Erbey, who added the company has designated breastfeeding rooms and organises events that allow parents to bring children to work. Houbara, a defence and security company, has also embraced parent-friendly policies, with flexibility being crucial for staff who often work demanding hours, according to chief executive Timothy Charles Allen. “Creating an environment where employees feel valued and supported has led to higher satisfaction, lower turnover, and a stronger sense of belonging,” he said. It’s not just parents seeking flexibility, but also younger workers who began their careers during the pandemic, according to HR consultant Claire Donnelly. “I think this is very generational. It’s not just necessarily parents pushing for flexible working – it seems to be the younger generation,” she said. “These are the people who started working right around when Covid-19 hit, adopting the work-from-home policy from the beginning. “Companies are struggling to find people to work five days in the office now, with hybrid working becoming more common.”