UAE federal staff can work shorter hours to take children to school on first day

Federal workers in the UAE have been given the option to work shorter hours on Monday, so they can drop off and pick up their children on the first day of the new school year.

The move is part of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources' back-to-school policy, allowing employees to reduce their working day by up to three hours, the authority said on social media.

Workers will need the approval of their line managers and can take the time in one block or divide it to cover drop-off and pick-up.

The flexible work pattern will be extended to cover the first week of the new academic year for federal staff who have children in nurseries and kindergartens.

Staff can also take up the shorter hours offer to attend parent-teacher meetings, graduation ceremonies and other school events during the rest of the academic year, the authority added.

As well as getting the absence signed off by their managers, workers must ensure their absence does not disrupt their department's workflow.

Approved by the UAE Cabinet, the flexible working plan was introduced in 2018 to boost the work-life balance of federal workers.

Thousands of pupils are gearing up to return to classrooms across the Emirates next week.

For many schools in the country, such as British and American establishments, the end of August is the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

However, the school year starts in April for Indian curriculum schools, with the summer holiday an interlude in their calendar.

The UAE academic year for public and private schools is divided into three terms, with winter, spring and summer breaks, and must be made up of at least 182 days.

