No new Abu Dhabi schools rated outstanding in latest National Identity Mark inspections

The latest phase of school assessments into how well the cultural values of the Emirates are being promoted in classrooms has provided no new 'outstanding' ratings.

Abu Dhabi's private schools are being inspected in batches as part of the National Identity Mark programme, with the most recent batch showing a need for improvement when promoting the UAE's culture and values.

Under the National Identity Mark inspections conducted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, 153 schools have so far been evaluated in the past two years.

Of these 153 schools, eight were rated 'Outstanding', 33 were rated 'Good’ 79 were rated ‘Acceptable’ and 33 were rated 'Weak'.

The National Identity Mark, first announced in May last year, is an annual school rating system to measure work being done to integrate core Emirati values into studies.

The current evaluations of 66 private schools in Abu Dhabi were derived from assessments conducted in the 2023-24 academic year, while last year's results from 87 schools were released in August.

Another 60 schools will be inspected before the end of the current academic year.

'Disappointed'

Of 66 schools inspected, none were rated outstanding in 2024. Last year, eight schools were rated 'Outstanding' out of 87 institutions inspected.

“While we are disappointed that no school has attained an ‘Outstanding’ ranking in this latest phase of assessments, there appears to be renewed determination among schools to continually improve and utilise the framework to continue providing parents with a comprehensive overview of the schools’ national identity effectiveness,” said Dr Sara Al Suwaidi, education quality assurance and monitoring office director at Adek.

“We strongly encourage all schools, regardless of their intake of Emirati pupils, to continue developing national identity programmes that are integrated into the curricula by engaging the entire school community, including parents, to create an enriched learning environment that extends beyond the classroom.

“Our aim is to empower all parents to make informed decisions when choosing a school that not only excels academically but also enriches their child’s understanding of and connection to Emirati culture and values.”

Six schools evaluated during the first phase of inspections requested to be reassessed, resulting in Yasmina Private School making a two-rate jump from “Weak” to “Good”, another school was promoted from “Acceptable” to “Good”, and another progressed from “Weak” to “Acceptable” while two schools retained their rank.

What criteria are schools being inspected on?

The National Identity Mark covers three domains – culture, values and citizenship.

The culture category covers history, heritage and the Arabic language.

Read More Abu Dhabi to ban Styrofoam cups and takeaway boxes from June 1

The values section comprises respect, compassion, and global understanding.

Citizenship takes in topics such as a sense of belonging, volunteering, and conservation.

The National Identity Mark rankings are assessed separately from Adek’s Irtiqa’a Inspection, which covers the performance standards of Abu Dhabi's private schools and provides recommendations for improvements.

Which schools were ranked outstanding last year?

The top eight schools earning the outstanding rating last year were: The British International School Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Zayed Academy for Girls; Sheikh Zayed Academy for Boys; Emirates National Schools, MBZ City; Al Ittihad National Private School, Khalifa City; Al Ittihad National Private School, Shakhbout City; Emirates National Schools, Branch 3; and Adnoc Schools, Sas Al Nakhl.

British International School Abu Dhabi is home to pupils from 96 countries, with one in five pupils at the school being Emirati.

The school was one among eight private schools in the emirate that were rated outstanding for promoting national identity by the Department of Education and Knowledge last year.