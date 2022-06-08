President Sheikh Mohamed honours parent-friendly workplaces in Abu Dhabi

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, has congratulated companies that took part in an initiative to make their workplaces more parent friendly.

Launched in May last year by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the Parent-Friendly Label provides criteria that employers can adopt to be recognised for their parent-friendly policies, practices and culture.

The initiative also supports working parents as they care for their children, and encourages a better work-life balance.

I extend my congratulations and appreciation to all of the entities that have been awarded the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s ‘Parent-Friendly Label’ for their efforts to support working parents and contribute to the development of a more family-friendly work culture. pic.twitter.com/VvGXRKgGAl — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 8, 2022

Speaking on Wednesday at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the need to streamline the initiative to enable all the country’s organisations to apply for the Parent-Friendly Label and expand the adoption of its parent-friendly practices and policies.

He urged those who were awarded the label to maintain it and obtain a higher level, which is called PFL+.

"I extend my congratulations and appreciation to all of the entities that have been awarded the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s Parent-Friendly Label for their efforts to support working parents and contribute to the development of a more family-friendly work culture," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and chairman of the ECA, said parent-friendly workplaces enable working parents to efficiently contribute to their children’s development during their early childhood.

He said they also help achieve a work-life balance, increase employees’ engagement, productivity, well-being and retention, and improve organisations’ abilities to attract talent and expertise.

“The PFL promotes Abu Dhabi’s position as a child-friendly city by encouraging innovation at workplaces and creating innovative future work environments that support various developmental aspects, particularly those related to child development,” Sheikh Theyab said.

Six national organisations were recognised for earning the label — HSBC Bank, Masdar, Emirates Nature-WWF, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Etihad Airways and Silal.

The PFL’s first cycle for 2022-2024 was aimed at more than 70 national entities. The initiative has positively affected more than 6,600 children and 20,000 employees.

All applications were assessed by an independent judging panel to ensure transparency and impartiality.