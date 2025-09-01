How UAE schools have answered call to curb mobile phone use and cut classroom distractions

Schools in the UAE are stepping up efforts to curb mobile phone use in the classroom in a drive to reduce digital distractions and bolster pupil well-being.

Emirates International School in Dubai recently introduced a ban on using mobile phones during school hours to sharpen concentration levels and instil greater discipline.

The school is just the latest in the UAE to take action amid global concerns over the disruptive influence of mobile phones and the threat of cyber bullying.

While the robust stance has been welcomed by many parents, others have stressed the need to strike a balance between addressing potential phone addiction and ensuring pupils are not cut off from support networks.

“This is not a policy that can be introduced lightly,” said one mother, who withheld her name to protect the privacy of her child. Her daughter has anxiety and ADHD, and uses her phone and the direct link with her mother to help manage her emotions throughout the school day.

“In today’s world, safety and communication are priorities, and for many parents, including myself, being able to reach our children during the day, especially for pick-up arrangements, is essential."

Aisha Mehmood, however, who has a 10-year-old son in Dubai, welcomed the decision. “I’m in complete agreement with it,” she said. “I would encourage all schools to adopt this.”

A pupil at Gems Winchester School, in Dubailand, puts away her phone. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Schools take action

Last year The National reported how institutions such as the Gems Winchester School in Dubai have started using lockers for phones in classrooms where pupils can keep their devices to ensure they are not distracted in class.

At the start of the 2024/25 academic year, British International School Abu Dhabi, a Nord Anglia school, introduced a ban on mobile phone use by pupils during school hours.

Another institute that has taken measures against the use of mobile phones in the classroom is Dubai British School Jumeirah Park (DBSJP).

"At Dubai British School Jumeirah Park, we enforce a zero-tolerance policy on mobile phones. Devices are either switched off and kept in bags or secured in pouches, ensuring they are not accessible during the school day," said school principal Rebecca Coulter.

"With growing psychological evidence showing the harm that constant phone use has on young people’s wellbeing and learning, we are unapologetic in taking a firm stance. The results have been clear: calmer students, a sharper focus throughout the course of the school day and, most importantly, stronger face-to-face connections."

Also limiting the use of mobile phones is Uptown International School in Dubai. “Technology has an important role in modern education, but the best long-term strategy is teaching young people how to use it appropriately and effectively," said Paul Rowe, head of secondary.

"That’s why we’ve introduced consistent and strengthened controls this year, and pending further collaboration with all stakeholders we will move towards the introduction of mobile phone pouches next year."

Concerns around device usage in schools have been raised for years. In 2023, Unesco warned against the overuse of technology in education following a report that found any benefits these devices bring disappear when used excessively or without teacher guidance.

On Wednesday, South Korea announced a complete ban of mobile phones and smart devices during school hours nationwide. The law, which is a bid to curb smartphone addiction, will come into effect in March 2026.

It is among a few countries globally to enshrine such a law. Others include Italy, the Netherlands and China, where authorities have restricted use in all schools. Others, such as France and Finland, only prohibit younger children’s usage. Last year, a Unesco analysis found more than 60 countries have such measures in place.

Switched on to concerns

Shazia Bharuchi, a career guidance coach who has two children in Kings’ Al Barsha in Dubai, said she was happy when their school banned the use of phones in the classroom. “They always had a very strict policy and now … just before the summer break, they announce the school will be a no-phone school,” she said.

“If students need it to contact their parents for essential reasons such as pick-up, they are able to collect their devices at the end of the day.”

The ban “will force them to interact with each other, as opposed to watching and things on their phone or looking at the screen”, Ms Bharuchi added. “This will give a bit more control over the content that the kids are accessing as well.”

Ms Mehmood agreed. “I am all for it,” she said. “Our phones are becoming an addiction for us. We are always checking for messages, alerts for social media … Now, as our children’s brains are developing, they need the traditional ways of writing, reading, interacting with their peers, playing in the playground, reading books – all these things develop your brain, not social media and especially not YouTube videos and shorts.”

The British International School Abu Dhabi has restrictions on mobile phone use. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

She said she hopes it will curb issues around cyber bullying, too. “There are comments that people put there they wouldn't say in normal life,” she said.

“They would exclude kids, bully kids, and I feel that the development of our children is being hindered by the dopamine and serotonin levels being met by social media and games. All of that is not a good way to raise our children.”

The mother whose daughter has anxiety and ADHD, on the other hand, has seen how useful mobile phones in classrooms can be. “In rare cases like mine, exceptions are necessary,” she said.

“My child struggles with extreme anxiety and ADHD, and her phone is a vital tool for managing her emotions. She checks in with me through quick messages – sometimes just a phrase or even an emoji – so I can help her name her feelings, calm her mind and refocus on her studies. These are not lengthy conversations, but they make a significant difference.

“If schools enforce such bans, I believe they must also account for individual needs and create allowances for students with special circumstances.”

Balance is key

Victoria McKeown, a neurodiversity specialist based in Dubai, echoed this sentiment. “I think a more balanced perspective needs to be taken that actually looks at the way phones are being used,” she said. “Limiting mobile phone usage may be the answer but to assume that all issues will go simply because use isn't allowed in schools is a huge assumption and generalisation.”

For example, online bullying will still happen, just not in school time, she said. “Education and support for those being targeted is maybe a better approach.” Students will also always find ways to cheat, she added.

“I don't believe anyone should be actively using phones in classrooms unless there is a genuine emergency – but that includes adults and extends to things like the dinner table and is much more than just use of phones in classrooms,” she said. “From a practical perspective, students with additional needs may also use their phones for note taking, spelling or language translation.”

Psychologically, having a connection to the outside world and their parents can be a huge support for students’ mental well-being, she added. “I wonder how many adults would feel comfortable being without phones eight hours a day,” said Ms McKeown. “Phones aren't going anywhere, and supporting better use and education on the issues surrounding misuse would be a better approach.”

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now