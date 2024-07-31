UAE provides Gazan hospitals with a further 20 tonnes of medical aid

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has provided 20 tonnes of essential medical aid to hospitals and healthcare institutions across the Gaza Strip this week.

As part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the aid was delivered to Doctors Without Borders, the Red Cross, Al Awda Hospital and the medical point at the University College shelter centre.

The aim is to help alleviate the catastrophic medical situation in the embattled enclave, as several large hospitals have closed due to irreparable damage as the war with Israel continues.

The aid included medication for the elderly to treat blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, state news agency Wam reported.

Heart medications, painkillers and antibiotics for infections, respiratory and digestive system medications, various types of children's medications and fluids, ointments and creams for skin diseases, and various medical supplies for injuries were also supplied.

Operation Gallant Knight 3, launched in November by President Sheikh Mohamed, has provided medical aid to all hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including medicines, ambulances and equipment.

The project has also contributed to hospital expansion to increase capacity and efficiency while enhancing the quality of services provided to displaced Palestinians.

It comes after the evacuation of sick and severely injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

As part of an operation in association with the World Health Organisation, 85 Palestinians, wounded and cancer patients, were evacuated, accompanied by 63 family members to Abu Dhabi from Ramon Airport in Israel, through the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

“At this critical time, the urgency of our mission to evacuate injured Palestinians to Abu Dhabi cannot be overstated,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

