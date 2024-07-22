UAE provides more aid for families displaced by Israeli attacks on Gaza

Two people, including a child, were killed in strikes on Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza on Sunday morning but the strikes will not stop efforts to provide relief for displaced Palestinians.

Aid is being sent there as part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 mission, launched in November.

More than 13,000 tents have been provided for displaced families under the project, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

"Operation Gallant Knight 3 provided shelter tents for the displaced in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip to support families whose tents were burnt and destroyed during recent bombing," reported Wam.

"UAE efforts are ongoing to provide shelter materials for those affected.

"The volunteers of Operation Gallant Knight 3 quickly prepared shelter tents for displaced families in the middle of the Gaza Strip, who lost their previous tents due to displacement.

"This urgent humanitarian effort aims to assist families affected by repeated displacements and difficult, tragic conditions."

There has been a significant challenge to get the aid through to those in need, with Israel coming under criticism for rejecting items such as tent poles because they could have "dual-use" benefits for Hamas.

Aid in numbers

On Saturday it was announced that a total of 1,000 lorries loaded with humanitarian aid sent by the UAE had entered Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing since November, also under Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The lorries were part of 100 aid convoys carrying more than 20,000 tonnes of urgent supplies since the UAE launched its aid mission.

The Emirates has also set up 12 warehouses at a logistics base in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, where it is stockpiling tonnes of essential aid, including nappies, blankets, canned food, flour, rice and medicine.

The depots are packed with vital goods as a direct result of the goodwill and generosity of the UAE public since the outbreak of the war.

Thousands of volunteers gathered across the UAE in October to pack aid boxes for Palestinian people under the Compassion for Gaza campaign.

Under Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE also established a number of projects to help those in need, including a field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and a floating hospital.

Figures released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June showed the Emirates had provided 33,100 tonnes of urgent supplies to Gaza since November.

The UAE has also set up five automatic bakeries and six desalination plants that produce 1.2 million gallons of clean water a day for 600,000 people in the Gaza Strip daily.

At least 3,380 tonnes of relief supplies were also sent to isolated parts of Gaza by aid drops.

