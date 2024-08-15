Palestinian Mohammad Al Qumsan holds the birth certificates of his newborn twins who were killed in an Israeli airstrike. His wife and the children's grandmother also died in the attack. Reuters
Opinion

Editorial

Gaza twins' deaths show the brutal cost of diplomatic failure

15 August, 2024