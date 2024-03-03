US military condemns Houthis after sinking of the Rubymar ship in the Red Sea

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The US military has condemned Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the sinking of the UK-owned Rubymar ship.

It warned of the environmental hazards it poses, echoing the Yemeni government's concerns that the vessel's cargo of hazardous fertiliser posed a risk to marine life.

The Rubymar sank in the southern Red Sea in the early hours of Saturday morning. It is the first vessel lost since the Houthis began targeting commercial ships in November.

“The approximately 21,000 metric tons of ammonium phosphate sulphate fertiliser that the vessel was carrying presents an environmental risk in the Red Sea,” the US military said.

“As the ship sinks it also presents a subsurface impact risk to other ships transiting the busy shipping lanes of the waterway. The Iran-backed Houthis pose a heightened threat to global maritime activities.”

The UK-owned ship attacked by Houthi militants two weeks ago sank in the Red Sea, the US military confirmed on Saturday.

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's Foreign Minister in Aden, said: “The sinking of the Rubymar is an environmental catastrophe that Yemen and the region have never experienced before.

“It is a new tragedy for our country and our people. Every day we pay the price for the adventures of the Houthi militia.”

The Marine Science Department at the University of Jordan said that the release of large amounts of fertiliser could stimulate excessive growth of algae, using up oxygen that would kill regular marine life.

Houthis' drone and missile assaults have forced shipping firms to divert ships to the longer route around southern Africa, disrupting global trade by delaying deliveries and sending costs higher.

The ship was in the Gulf of Aden near the Bab Al Mandeb when it was hit by two missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

In a post on X, a Houthi leader, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the UK government “had a chance to recover the Rubymar by allowing aid lorries into Gaza”.