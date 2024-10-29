US 'deeply troubled' by UNRWA ban and calls for 'pause' in implementation

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Washington on Tuesday urged Israel to delay implementation of a ban on the UN's relief agency for Palestinians, which delivers aid to the Gaza Strip.

Israel passed two bills on Monday banning UNRWA from operating in areas where Israeli law applies. While the bills will not be implemented for three months, the ban comes at a crucial moment for Palestinians in northern Gaza who under a devastating Israeli siege.

Two weeks ago, the Pentagon and the State Department told Israel that weapons shipments could be affected unless it addresses the “deteriorating humanitarian situation” in Gaza within 30 days.

Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said he had no updates on whether Israel has made progress in increasing aid deliveries or meeting the 30-day deadline. He said the US wants Israel to continue to “pause” implementation of the ban on UNRWA.

“We are deeply troubled by this legislation that would shutter the UNRWA operations … there are millions of Palestinians who rely on that aid, and so implementing this legislation with those significant risks for those that are dependent on that aid,” Maj Gen Ryder told reporters. “We will continue to urge the government of Israel to pause implementation of the legislation.”

Israel has cut off the northern strip from the rest of Gaza with a siege blocking food, water, medication and aid since October 1, and causing mass displacement of the people remaining there. UNWRA is crucial for aid deliveries.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said there could be consequences under US law if the legislation is enacted.

UNRWA’s schools, healthcare centres and camps have served four generations of Palestinian refugees after the 1948 war, and are a crucial part of managing one of the world's most enduring refugee crises.

The agency has long been vilified in Israel over accusations it promotes anti-Semitism in its schools and claims it is linked to Hamas.

Israel has accused UNRWA staff members of taking part in the October 7 Hamas-led attacks against Israel.

At the UN on Tuesday, the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Israel of not doing enough to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying it “must change immediately”.

“One year into this conflict, Israel must address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” she said to the UN Security Council.

Millions in Gaza are on the brink of famine, according to the UN, with no place safe amid repeated displacement orders and bombardment, as Israel continues to pursue the remnants of Hamas.

“Israel's words must be matched by action on the ground,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

Patrick deHahn in New York contributed to this report

