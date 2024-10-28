Israel passes bills to ban UNRWA in massive blow for Gaza aid

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C6e03640276614dd5d86908dcead8729f%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638643462568002278%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=xQn716tBdUD%2FmHzjnxsaGsE6zt%2F%2BbP3KUq%2Fy4o2gV6M%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/28/from-ai-to-electronic-warfare-three-aspects-of-israels-strikes-on-iran/" target="_blank">Israel’s</a> parliament defied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/10/27/coalition-of-israels-allies-calls-out-unrwa-ban/" target="_blank">heavy international pressure</a> and passed laws on Monday evening that ban <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN</a> relief agency UNRWA from operating in the country, in a major blow to the 75-year-old organisation that serves six million Palestinian refugees across the occupied territories and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east/" target="_blank">Middle East</a>. Ninety-two Knesset members passed a bill to “halt <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/18/more-than-120-countries-express-alarm-over-israeli-actions-against-unrwa/" target="_blank">UNRWA</a>’s activities within Israeli territory”, with only 10 opposing. A second bill to designate the agency as a terror organisation passed shortly after by 87-9, which bans the Israeli state from interacting with the organisation and complicates its financial operations. UNRWA’s schools, healthcare centres and refugee camps have served four generations of Palestinian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/refugees/" target="_blank">refugees</a> after the 1948 war, and as such are a crucial part of managing one of the most enduring refugee crises. Most critically, the new laws, which would take effect in three months, could collapse humanitarian aid distribution in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/28/gazas-journalists-defiant-in-face-of-israeli-targeting/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, much of which passes through Israeli crossings. UNRWA has been a lifeline for the strip during more than a year of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/28/gaza-ceasefire-talks-continue-in-doha-with-el-sisi-offering-insight-into-proposals/" target="_blank">heavy Israeli bombardment</a> that has destroyed most of Gaza’s buildings, ruined vital infrastructure and displaced most residents. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said in a tweet shortly after the laws were passed that they “increase the suffering of the Palestinians and are nothing less than collective punishment”. “It will deprive over 650,000 girls & boys there from education, putting at risk an entire generation of children,” Mr Lazzarini said. “This should be a concern to all.” The laws will almost certainly lead to the closure of UNRWA’s West Bank field office in East Jerusalem, which has been the target of Israeli protesters, who have been sometimes violent, since the October 7 attacks. A terror designation would also stop the organisation from using Israeli banks to transfer funds into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank">West Bank</a>, which is by far the simplest means of funding the agency's many projects. Any international bank that works with UNRWA would also be at risk of being barred from access to the entire state of Israel under anti-terror laws. Israel has been under pressure from its allies not to attack the organisation. Foreign ministers from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK released a statement on Saturday expressing “grave concern” at the legislation. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/28/us-election-poll-video/" target="_blank">US</a> State Department spokesman Matthew Miller urged Israel in a media briefing on Monday not to implement the bills, just before they were passed. “If UNRWA goes away, you will see civilians, including children, including babies, not be able to get access to food and water and medicine that they need to live. We find that unacceptable,” he said. Earlier in the month, the Biden administration sent the Israeli government a letter saying it had 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation in the strip or risk putting US arms exports to Israel at risk. UNRWA has long been under attack in Israel, where it faces accusations that it tolerates anti-Semitic content in the curriculum of its schools; that it is closely linked to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas" target="_blank">Hamas</a>; and that it perpetuates the refugee status of Palestinians, which many Israelis say makes ending the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> conflict more difficult. There has been even more hostility since October 7, which has also been directed at UN agencies, NGOs and humanitarian agencies working with Palestinians, particularly in Gaza. Israel has accused UNRWA staff members of taking part in the October 7, Hamas-led attacks and the army says it has uncovered Hamas weapons and tunnel entrances at UNRWA facilities, including schools. In a statement on its website, UNRWA has responded to these accusations saying: "Since the mid-2000s, during conflicts in Gaza, there have been instances when armed actors from both sides have violated the neutrality of UNRWA sites, which are protected by international law. "They have, for example, entered UNRWA buildings or used them for military purposes. UNRWA has systematically condemned such violations of UN premises."