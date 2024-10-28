New ceasefire proposals emerge as Gaza talks resume in Doha

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest from </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/28/live-israel-hostage-gaza-egypt-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Negotiations to reach a new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/24/hamas-considering-new-gaza-ceasefire-proposals-including-extendable-brief-truces/" target="_blank">ceasefire deal in Gaza</a> continue in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/14/biden-says-achieving-gaza-ceasefire-more-difficult-as-fate-of-negotiations-uncertain/" target="_blank">Doha </a>on Monday, with delegations present from Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, the US and the Israelis. Sources gave a comprehensive review of the proposals that were discussed on Sunday, which marked the first direct negotiations since August. The latest plan includes a temporary truce lasting between 48 and 72 hours, followed by a 10-day period in which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/24/hamas-who-running-yahya-sinwar/" target="_blank">Hamas </a>provides the names of five hostages it intends to release. In turn, Israel would submit a list of the Palestinian prisoners it is ready to free, sources told <i>The National. </i>Also during those 10 days, the two sides and the International Committee of the Red Cross would arrange the mechanics and logistics to enact the exchange. The next phase of the plan, they said, would see Hamas freeing all living hostages in exchange for several Palestinian prisoners. Later, the two sides would exchange the remains of the dead hostages kept by Hamas and the Palestinians whose bodies are held by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/24/does-israel-face-a-never-ending-military-operation-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Israel</a>. In that phase, Israel would withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah land crossing between Egypt and Gaza, the sources said. Running the Palestinian side of the crossing would be handed over to an agency approved but not by the Palestinian Authority, alongside a UN force. The final stage of the plan provides for Israel's withdrawal from the Salah Al Din, or Philadelphi Corridor. During this phase, Israel would be expected to allow displaced Palestinian children and elderly to return to their homes in northern Gaza after undergoing security screening. The sources did not give a timetable or say how Israel and Hamas viewed the plan, which partially resembles some of the proposals floated during months of fruitless negotiations to end the war in Gaza. The plan is supported by most Israeli ministers and the country's security chiefs, Israel's Channel 12 reported. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/28/eus-borrell-to-call-for-sanctions-on-israels-ben-gvir-and-smotrich/" target="_blank">Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich</a> and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir do not support the proposals. However, Hamas sources have told regional media outlets they prefer a “comprehensive” deal that would put a definitive end to the war. The group has long demanded a permanent ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave as part of any agreement. It also wants those displaced to be allowed to return home without condition. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of repeatedly obstructing past efforts to end the war, which was only briefly paused in a temporary truce last November. About 100 hostages remain in the enclave, with some 40 of them believed to be dead, according to the Israeli military. Just hours after the talks on Sunday, Egyptian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/11/egypts-el-sisi-accuses-israel-of-using-hunger-as-a-weapon-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Abdel Fattah El Sisi</a> gave some details on the latest proposals for a Gaza ceasefire. Mr El Sisi said the plan provided for the dispatch of humanitarian aid to Gaza, where a year-long war has created a steep humanitarian crisis and left more than 42,800 dead, and wounded more than 100,000. “Egypt has in the last few days contributed to efforts to present an initiative that aims to move the situation forward and enact a ceasefire for two days during which four hostages are released in exchange for Palestinian detainees,” he said. “Next is a 10-day period in which measures in the (Gaza) are completed on the way towards a complete ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian assistance,” he said.